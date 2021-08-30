Brunswick municipal employees may soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination if they haven’t already gotten one.
City commissioners will discuss the proposal at Wednesday’s city commission meeting, which will be held virtually beginning at 6 p.m.
The goal is to provide and maintain a workplace free of known hazards.
“This policy will comply with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities, as applicable,” according to the proposed policy.
The city will provide onsite access to the vaccines or help unvaccinated employees receive a vaccine on their own. All employes will be paid for time taken to receive a vaccine.
“All employees are required to receive vaccinations as determined by the city of Brunswick Human Resources Department unless a reasonable accommodation is approved,” according to the proposal. “Employees not in compliance with this policy will be placed on unpaid leave until their employment status is determined by the human resources department.”
Employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination or receive an approved reasonable accommodation for an exemption. Exemptions can be given for medical reasons or for a “sincerely held religious belief.”
Accommodations will be granted where they do not cause the city undue hardship or pose a direct threat to the health and safety of others.
In other business on the agenda, city commissioners will consider an amendment to the city’s defined benefit pension plan to bring it into compliance with the SECURE Act of 2019 which changed required minimum distribution requirements. The changes will not affect the city’s budget.
Go to Facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/94569181084 to watch the meeting online.