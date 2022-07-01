COVID-19 vaccine is being made available to younger children in Glynn County just as a greater number of people are testing positive for the virus.
The Pfizer vaccine is now offered to children aged 6 months to 4 years at the Glynn County Health Department.
Children 6 months to 5 years can begin receiving the Moderna vaccine at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys July 7.
Appointments are required at both health departments.
“I know there are parents who have been waiting eagerly for this moment so even their youngest children can have the benefit of vaccine protection,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District.
Other health departments in the eight-county district will begin administering one of the vaccines soon.
“Vaccination is the best way to safeguard children against severe illness and long-lasting health impacts from COVID-19 infection,” Lawton said.
Health officials acknowledge that children and adolescents are at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, but they note that it is still possible and stress that COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death.
They also point to the fact that tens of thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines are typically mild, subside in one to two days and can include soreness in the arm, fatigue, headaches or a slight fever, according to health officials.
An individual does not have to be a local resident to receive the vaccine at the health departments in Glynn County or Camden County, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination.
The availability of the vaccine to younger children in Brunswick and the Golden Isles coincides with an uptick in positive cases. During the week ending Wednesday, 144 people tested positive. That’s 34 more than was reported in the online dashboard update by Southeast Georgia Health System the previous week.
The figure does not include the results of at-home COVID test kits.
The number hospitalized with COVID at the health system’s hospital in Brunswick dropped to seven Wednesday, two fewer than the previous week.
In Camden County, the exact opposite occurred. Fewer tested positive — 108 v. 122 the week before, a decrease of 14.
McIntosh County also showed a decrease. Twenty-seven tested positive during the week ending June 29, six fewer than the prior week.
The COVID-19 death toll in Glynn County rose to 364, an increase of one, and to 106 in Camden County, an increase of two, but remained the same in McIntosh County at 33.
The statewide death toll grew to 32,072, reflecting an increase of 77.
Appointments for COVID vaccine can be scheduled online by visiting chdcovidvax.org and clicking the link for appointments in the counties of Glynn or Camden.
Individuals may also make an appointment via phone.
The health department will be closed Monday in observance of the July 4th holiday.
Those planning to travel out of town for the Independence Day holiday can get an idea of the status of the virus in other counties in the United States. The information is available on the online site of the Glynn County Health Department.