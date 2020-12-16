The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for non-hospital staff use is expected to arrive at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital next week.
“We are pleased to have been approved as a provider to administer the vaccine,” said Michael Scherneck, the health system’s president and CEO on Tuesday.
A limited number of doses will arrive on Thursday for those who have risked their lives caring for COVID-19 patients since the outbreak began hospitalizing patients in March.
“The Department of Health has kindly agreed to include Southeast Georgia Health System staff in their initial distribution plans and will be working with the health system to administer 300 vaccines over the course of this Thursday and Friday,” Scherneck said.
Once the other shipments arrive some time next week, the vaccine will first be offered to people considered highest on a priority list established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
The vaccine will arrive packed in dry ice and stored in a refrigerator capable of temperatures below 80 degrees Celsius.
Vaccine thawing takes about 30 minutes, or until it reaches room temperature. Then it is diluted within two hours with a preservative-free normal saline and administered within six hours after diluting, he said.
“The number of vaccines that can be administered in a single day are dependent on several factors, including the availability of the vaccines and the experience of the staff administering the vaccines,” Scherneck said. “It should, however, also be noted that each person receiving the vaccine is required to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the inoculation, which adds to the length of the process.”