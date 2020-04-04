A shelter-in-place order imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp clamping down on business and public activity took effect Friday, and it’s likely to negatively impact the local economy.
“I certainly see our local economy being effected by this pandemic,” said Ralph Staffins III, president of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. “You can already see it, but you can also see the community pulling together to support locally owned small businesses.”
Several types of businesses must remain closed, including bars, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, tattoo parlors, estheticians, hair salons and massage therapy.
Restaurants cannot serve food in their dining areas, as was the case under orders issued by the county and city. Kemp’s order carves out the same exemptions for drive-through, takeout, delivery and curbside service.
Kemp’s order relied on guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to define critical infrastructure, which lists grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores and the industries that support them, law enforcement officers, healthcare personnel, first responders, warehouse workers, auto mechanics, call center workers, HVAC technicians, construction contractors, anyone working in the construction material supply chain and personnel necessary to operate banks, among many others.
For the full guidance, visit cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.
All businesses that aren’t critical infrastructure can remain open with the exception of 12 businesses that were named specifically. Those include bars, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, tattoo parlors, estheticians, hair salons and massage therapy, among others. Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to read the full order.
What does it mean for those outside businesses specifically named?
All other businesses can maintain “minimum basic operations,” as long as they follow a set of health and safety measures outlined in the order.
Minimum basic operations are any activities necessary to maintain the value of a business, the minimum activity needed to facilitate other employees working remotely and instances in which employees can work outdoors without regular close contact with others, such as landscaping and delivery services.
To stay open, businesses must screen workers for symptoms of COVID-19 — fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, coughing and shortness of breath — and send home workers who exhibit such symptoms; increase workplace sanitation; require workers to wash hands as appropriate; prohibit gatherings of workers during work hours; allow workers to take lunch in any location where they can maintain a six-foot distance from other employees; increase physical space between workers and customers; provide cleaning supplies to employees to use in their workspace; increase the distance between workspaces to six feet; and discourage workers from using others’ phones, desks, offices or equipment.
Where possible, businesses must implement teleworking and staggered shifts, hold meetings online and deliver “intangible” services.
On property leased or owned by the company, businesses must prohibit handshakes and other unnecessary contact, place notices to encourage hand washing, suspend the use of PIN number pads on credit card payment devices, enforce a six-foot distance between people who are not cohabitating and provide for alternative points of sale, such as curbside pickup.
Critical industries must follow most of the same rules, with the exception of a few rules related to social distancing.
Similar to shelter-in-place orders issued in other counties and cities around the state, Kemp’s order requires residents to shelter in place except under certain circumstances.
Residents can go to their jobs, as long as those jobs are operating in compliance with the order, go shopping at grocery stores, visit the pharmacy and engage in outdoor exercise, such as walking or running, as long as they maintain a distance of six feet from others.
The order does not prohibit sports either, so long as players maintain the six-foot distance.
Residents can leave their homes in case of an emergency. Travel outside the home is restricted to these essential tasks, however.
The state Department of Public Health, Department of Public Safety, and any state officer deputized by the governor or state homeland security and emergency management agencies are authorized to close any business that is not in compliance after “reasonable” advance notice, according to the order.
Violations of the order are considered misdemeanors under state law, which are punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000, according to state code.
The order will be in place until 11:59 p.m. April 13.
Most businesses and residents are likely to feel some kind of impact from COVID-19, with Golden Isles citizens coming together to support and help them.
That and financial assistance from the recently-passed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Staffins said he’s pretty optimistic.
“The chamber is supporting these efforts with all of our energy,” Staffins said. “Now that the (Small Business Administration) and CARES Act is in place we are also creating various ways to help small businesses access the capital they so desperately need.”
In other COVID-19 news:
• As predicted in March by health officials, more testing is unmasking more cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District and elsewhere around the state. The total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county district jumped from 115 to 124 Friday evening, with Chatham showing the highest number and largest increase. Cases in the Chatham County-Savannah area leaped from 58 to 65, an increase of seven. Liberty County also showed an increase, climbing from seven to nine. Cases in the other six counties remained the same: Glynn, 23, the second largest number in the district; Camden and Effingham, both with six; McIntosh County, two; Bryan, 15; and Long, one. Four deaths due to complications from the virus have been reported in the coastal district, three in Chatham County and one in Bryan County.
• Confirmed cases statewide totaled 5,967, including 1,222 hospitalizations, or 20 percent of the cases, and 198 deaths, 3 percent of the total.The figures emerged from the results of a 25,266 tests administered in commercial and public labs. The top five counties with the most confirmed cases and the total deaths in each (noted in parenthesis) are DeKalb, 910 (26); Doutherty-Albany, 607 (30); DeKalb, 483 (8); Cobb, 422 (20); and Gwinnett, 353 (8).
• Glynn County announced it would close all government administration buildings to the public starting Monday. All business will have to be conducted over the phone or online. For more information, visit glynncounty.org.
• The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will close its administrative offices Monday. Bills can still be paid online, over the phone or via the dropbox at utility’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. For more information, visit bgjwsc.org.
• Goodwill will continue limited operations to secure its facilities and protect donations that are dropped off at its stores. It asks residents not to drop off donations at a location where staff is not present to secure them. Donations can be placed into a closed Goodwill blue bin as space allows.