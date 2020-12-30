COVID-19 takes toll of local government agencies

At the beginning of the year, the last eventuality on the mind of local government officials was the possibility of a pandemic that would sicken millions and kill more than 330,000 people in the United States alone.
“My expectations for 2020 were very positive,” said county manager Alan Ours. “I thought the economy would continue to stay strong.”
The year ends in two days, and Glynn County has reported 4,716 COVID-19 infections and 124 deaths since the outbreak began, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. The number of infected inpatients at the Southeast Georgia Health System has since stabilized, but hospital officials warned during an early July spike that beds were filling up swiftly.
Partial completion of a new wing at the Brunswick campus served as a release valve, but with the highly infectious respiratory disease still spreading among the population, health officials continue to urge citizens to wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask in public, keep a six-foot distance from people outside members of their own household and to stay home if they feel sick.
But in February, county officials were well into planning the budget for the next fiscal year, which was to be focused on completing the goals set out in the county commission’s 2017 strategic plan. Design and construction of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects were moving along, Ours said.
Both the city and the county government, along with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority, were outlining another one percent sales tax, SPLOST 2020, estimating the sales tax would have brought in $110 million over six years for infrastructure projects.
State legislators had also just resumed an effort to let the public vote on abolishing the Glynn County Police Department.
“At the time, the most important issue that I was dealing with were the issues surrounding the (GCPD),” Ours said. “There were both internal and external issues at the GCPD that I was working to address alongside the (county commission).”
Legislators cited numerous issues and a grand jury presentment supporting the idea of an abolishment referendum, to which the county countered it was already fixing problems in the department in accordance with a report from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Ultimately, a visiting superior court judge ruled the referendum unconstitutional just before the deadline to place items on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
At the Glynn County Airport Commission, expectations for 2020 were similarly rosy. As the year began, airport commission executive director Robert Burr was watching traffic from both commercial passengers and private aviators steadily grow at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
“This past February the local economy was riding high, and we were experiencing a 30 percent increase in air carrier passenger growth at Brunswick Golden Isles airport,” Burr said.
In late 2019, Delta Air Lines approved a fourth daily flight on a bigger plane between Brunswick and Atlanta to begin May 2020. That, in turn, spurred an expansion of the public parking lot at the Brunswick terminal, plans for new a new restaurant or food service establishment in the terminal and a commitment from the Transportation Security Administration to provide new baggage screening equipment
“Our airport business tenants were planning improvements and expansions,” Burr said. “We were assisting our customers’ needs by facilitating their growth and organizing aviation career outreach programs.”
Nearly all of it was derailed by the COVID-19 outbreak as a precipitous 95 percent drop in air travel immediately followed. Rather than introducing a fourth flight, Delta offered one per day for over six months of 2020. SPLOST 2020, which might have benefited Brunswick airport by paying for part of a new fire station, was called off entirely.
Not much changed at the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, as a sizable portion of personnel are considered essential workers. Administrative personnel worked remotely and the utility’s lobby was closed for a period, according to Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
“As possible, our field operations crews altered their reporting locations to remote locations to reduce interactions among these critical staff members,” Burroughs said. “We had discussions with other area utilities about potential staffing challenges and needed assistance in key areas if a staff-wide outbreak occurred.”
The solutions were relatively simple, he explained.
“While we already offered many services through our website, we enhanced our online offerings to include even more of our customer services and ways to interact with us remotely,” Burroughs said.
A recurring thorn in the side was the fact that, like most government agencies, the JWSC didn’t have much experience with global pandemics.
“The closest emergency preparedness plan we had in place was to deal with a pandemic flu outbreak,” Burroughs said. “While that is similar to the current situation, the flu plan was never written with an expectation of a several-month-long outbreak.
“Not having a process or a procedure in place has frequently resulted in us having to pivot to address an unknown or unexpected outcome. However, our staff has shown great resourcefulness and flexibility, and our customers have been extremely understanding.”
All-in-all, the JWSC hasn’t needed to make any drastic course changes.
“Our expectations for 2021 are very similar to those we had for 2020,” Burroughs said. “We will continue the work of (rehabilitating) the needed parts of our (water and sewer) systems to ensure service reliability and availability.”
The shift was difficult for Glynn County, Ours said, which is multiple times larger than the JWSC or the airport commission with several departments and dozens of divisions within them.
“While I miss the personal interaction of meeting, the ability to meet virtually has improved efficiency,” Ours said.
While the local economy stumbled during the early days of the outbreak and subsequent government-ordered business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, Ours had said in recent meetings with county commissioners that local experts don’t predict a long-term decline.
“I believe our local economy will remain strong and that the tourism industry will return to pre-COVID levels, notwithstanding another shutdown of business and travel,” Ours said. “I expect that our housing market will continue to be strong for both sales and new construction as individuals choose to move out of the larger cities, which has been made possible by the ability to work virtually.”
Not everything that came out of the pandemic was negative, however. The county’s use of technology advanced considerably as most employees worked from home and the county commission, as well as the various board and committees, met virtually.
In addition, nearly all county services can be accessed online, a major initiative the agency started when everyone was forced to shelter in place.
When the dust settled, the county government found itself working more efficiently than before.
“I also believe that as the budget for (the next fiscal year) is developed there will be a shift in priorities,” Ours said. “County departments, with the help of technology, are more efficient now, which will result in the need for less staff.”
The city of Brunswick’s experience during the pandemic roughly mirrored that of Glynn County, said city manager Regina McDuffie.
Local government employees were faced with the immediate need to conduct business internally and with the public remotely and online. Little was lost in the transition, she said, and essential city functions continued uninterrupted during the pandemic.
“The new rhythm includes virtual meetings and less contact with the public, co-workers and individuals,” McDuffie said. “Also the virtual commission meetings and public hearings have been major adjustments.”
The local economy’s quick rebound also benefited the city.
“Economically we have been able to stabilize, which was unexpected,” McDuffie said. “We hope that we will be able to continue all of our planned projects as well as address any new challenges.”
The Glynn County Airport Commission, on the other hand, will not quickly recover from the 95 percent loss of patronage as flying is very much an in-person activity. Future prospects remain tenuous and may depend on outside assistance.
“With aggressive travel safety measures implemented, there has been a gradual increase in passenger activity mainly based on essential and leisure travelers,” Burr said. “We are back to three flights a day, however, national and local passenger traffic is only at 35 percent of last year on a day-to-day comparison. The federal financial assistance provided to the airlines and airports enabled us to keep our budgets whole however that program ended in September.”
Private leisure flying has seen a recent increase, likely because pilots and passengers don’t have to face the unknowns of flying with strangers, Burr said, but business travel has been stymied based on company policies and governmental restrictions in some parts of the country.