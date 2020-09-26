Based on multiple metrics, the spread of COVID-19 has continued to slow in Glynn County over the last two months, with no new cases reported during three consecutive days earlier in the week.
Daily new cases and daily new cases per 100,000 citizens, both of which health experts consider good COVID-19 weathervanes, have continued on a downward slope since a major local outbreak following the Memorial Day weekend. As of Friday, both had reached their lowest points since the spike in cases.
The community transmission index, a measure of the rate COVID-19 spreads through a population, also hit its lowest point since June.
All three are well above what’s considered “good,” however, and health officials warn residents to be careful and take recommended precautions going into the holiday season.
From Sunday through Tuesday, no new cases were reported in Glynn, according to a Coastal Health District spokeswoman. As of 3 p.m. Friday, a total of 3,446 cases had been reported in the Golden Isles since March according to the state Department of Public Health.
The Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 31 coronavirus-positive inpatients as of 4 p.m. Friday, 21 in Brunswick and 10 in St. Marys. Similar to the overall figures the number of inpatients was much less than those reported during the June outbreak.
No deaths were reported in the last seven days, though more than a quarter of the 94 deaths among Glynn County residents with COVID-19 occurred in the last month.
Residents should continue to wear masks, keep a six-foot distance from others, regularly wash their hands and stay home if they feel sick.
The SGHS also encourages all residents to get a flu vaccination to prevent as much overlap between COVID-19 and flu season as possible. Early October would be the ideal time to get the shot, health department officials say, but anytime is better than never.
The Glynn County, Camden County and McIntosh County health departments continue to offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.