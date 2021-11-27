Cases of both COVID-19 and its Delta variant continue to fall in the Golden Isles, but health officials hope residents will continue to follow cautionary guidelines to thwart the disease as flu season begins.
Adam Sanchez, county nurse manager with the Glynn County Health Department, is sure folks are tired of hearing the same old thing: wash your hands, wear a face mask, keep a six-foot distance from others and don’t gather in large groups, at least not indoors. However, evidence shows such measures work not only against COVID-19 but against the flu as well.
“Since everyone was pretty focused on masking, social distancing and avoiding crowds, it really reduced the number of (flu) infections we saw (in 2020),” Sanchez said.
The number of deaths dropped significantly as well, from 94 flu-associated deaths in the 2019-2020 season to only three during the 2020-2021 season.
“I guess that’s pretty significant,” Sanchez said.
The figure does not include COVID-19 related deaths.
Anyone can contract the flu at any time, he said, but the flu season typically starts in late October and runs through May, with peaks in January, he explained.
Comparing current infection numbers to past years, the state Department of Public Health categorizes the spread of the flu through the state from “minimal” to “very high.”
“We constantly monitor flu activity and flu-like infections, and last year it never got higher than the ‘low’ category,” Sanchez said.
Last week’s flu activity report from the state, the most recent one published, puts Georgia in the “moderate” category.
“We’re anticipating higher numbers due to a drop-off in masking and social distancing,” Sanchez said. “Now you’ll see less people wearing masks as you go out into the community, partly because I think people have seen the numbers go down after the last spike and they’re starting to trust the vaccine.”
Rather than allowing the flu to peak, Sanchez highly recommends continuing to mask in public, keeping a six-foot distance from others, frequently washing hands and avoiding large crowds.
He also asks that anyone showing symptoms associated with the flu to be extra cautious. Early symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar as they are both respiratory diseases.
“If they begin having symptoms, it’s best to go ahead and maintain those precautions,” he said. “Isolate themselves and get tested so their medical provider can recommend treatment.”
He also suggests vaccines, the most effective means of preventing both diseases. The flu vaccine can be taken in close proximity to any of the COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, common symptoms of both include shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea and a change in or loss of taste or smell, although this is more frequent with COVID-19.
For more information on flu symptoms, prevention and treatment, visit dph.georgia.gov/flu. For the same information on COVID-19, go to dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance.