As the COVID-19 outbreak continues unabated in Glynn County, Southeast Georgia Health System and its personnel are preparing for even more to come.
It’s not without consequences to staff.
“Given the rise in COVID patients along with the general increase in other patients, some of which are due in part to delaying care that otherwise would have been provided earlier in the year, the demands placed on our nurses and all of our staff are more intense at this time,” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of SGHS.
As of Thursday, around 30 percent of all patients in the system’s Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals were being treated for COVID-19. Both hospitals also are experiencing a wave of patients seeking care for a variety of other medical issues.
Scherneck didn’t say how many patients were at each hospital exactly, but around 190 to 220 is typical for Brunswick, 20 to 30 for St. Marys. A total of 133 hospital staff have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began, Scherneck said. Most have recovered and returned to work.
Given how widespread the virus is, he said it’s hard to tell where they contracted it.
Nurses employed at the Brunswick hospital have raised concerns on social media with the rising tide of COVID-19 patients and its strain on resources.
The people caring for positive patients are one of those resources. Both SGHS medical facilities are short staffed, particularly in the area of registered nurses.
“In addition to our normal recruitment efforts, we will contract a number of agency nurses to enable us to care for all of our inpatients, including those being treated for the virus,” Scherneck said.
While some have shared concerns with The News, Scherneck said the hospital is not seeing a significant number of resignations given the current extraordinary conditions.
“We have seen a slight increase in turnover but nothing dramatic,” Scherneck said. “Many of those team members have indicated they are struggling to manage their home life with child care issues.”
The hospital in Brunswick is getting close to filling up the space dedicated for COVID-19 patients. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the hospital was caring for 68 COVID-19 patients, the highest number to date in a 24-hour period. The number represents about 80 percent of the hospital’s designated beds for coronavirus patients.
The Brunswick hospital has 24 ICU-level beds and 60 non-critical care beds designated for COVID-19 patients, he said. Another 12 ICU beds, 120 general medical-surgical beds, 20 maternity and four pediatric beds are available for non-COVID patients.
The Brunswick hospital has room in areas not dedicated to COVID-19 patients, Scherneck said, but the recent spike in hospitalizations resulting from the severe flu-like respiratory disease is complicated by the increase in patients coming to the hospital for non-coronavirus health issues.
“These demands are further impacted by the shortages of certain medical professionals, most notably registered nurses, along with the fact that some of our staff have contracted coronavirus and are not available to work for a period of time,” Scherneck said.
To free up more space in the Brunswick facility, Scherneck told the SGHS executive board earlier this month about plans to expedite construction of the top floor of the building’s new wing.
“The new unit will provide an additional 32 beds, 10 of which will be available (this) week,” Scherneck said.
Aside from the space issue, nurses also have to contend with the greater medical care COVID patients require, Scherneck said. Oftentimes, the same team ends up working with coronavirus-infected individuals due to the high transmission rate “so as to limit the number of other staff who come in contact with these patients,” he said.
Citizens can help reduce the burden on local medical agencies by adhering to basic guidelines outlined by health professionals. Wear a mask in public, avoid crowded places, wash hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if feeling sick.
Call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.