Col. Stacy Young folded laundry Thursday at the Glynn County Detention Center while sheriff’s deputies who normally keep the peace at the courthouse made sandwiches for inmates.
Meanwhile, quarantine space expanded to two of the jail’s cell blocks as the number of inmates infected with COVID-19 continued to grow with new test results, said Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett. The 18 new positive cases brought the total to 28 inmates with COVID-19.
At least a dozen jail staffers also are out with COVID-19 and still more are quarantined because of possible contact with the virus, he said.
“It’s sad, but the last week and a half we’ve had deputies in the back with our detention officers working shifts and making sure the inmates are safe,” Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said. “We had deputies make 1,600 sandwiches (Wednesday). We’ve all had to step up and help pull the load.”
It started last week when a single inmate tested positive. The number quickly escalated to 10 inmates testing positive for the virus by Jan. 22, Corbett said.
As of Monday some 14 guards were home on quarantine after having tested positive. Two have since been cleared to return for duty, but still more have been forced to quarantine at home due to possible contact with infected personnel, Corbett said.
Two sheriff’s deputies also are quarantined, he said.
“It’s like a cycle for us now,” Corbett said. “Two who had COVID have been cleared to come back to work, but we’ve got more who are quarantined because they came in contact with somebody who is infected. Each day, that’s what we’re dealing with. You lose a couple, you get a couple back. We literally had our jail administrator back there folding laundry earlier today.”
In addition to the 18 inmates who tested positive Thursday, 26 tested negative, Corbett said. Two more test results are pending. More will be tested in the days ahead, he said.
The sheriff’s office continues to practice CDC and Department of Health guidelines as it has since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged last March, Jump said. The jail facilities are cleaned and disinfected regularly.
“We are monitoring our staff and monitoring our inmates,” Jump said. “We certainly want the best care for our inmates and for our staff.”
The jail’s population stood at 395 men and women inmates Thursday.