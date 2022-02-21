Hospitals in the Coastal Health District are breathing a little easier now that the gush of COVID-19 patients is subsiding.
The number of cases requiring hospitalization has dropped by half from just two weeks ago at the two hospitals in the tri-county region. As of Friday, the Brunswick hospital was treating 36 COVID patients and the St. Marys hospital five.
“COVID transmission rates are dropping throughout the Coastal Health District, mirroring what’s happening around the state and the country,” said Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator. “The peak of the omicron surge was so high that we still have a long way to go before we can say that our transmission rates are low, but they are certainly moving in the right direction.
“As for what’s next, it’s impossible to be sure.”
Vaccination remains a major ally in the fight against the coronavirus. The key is making it available to as many people as possible.
Right now, the vaccine is available to eligible recipients from 5 years of age on up.
Plans are in the works to offer it to even younger individuals.
“The Food and Drug Administration expects to review data this spring on COVID vaccinations for very young children, as young as 6 months old, and we’ll be following those developments closely,” Heidel said.
How that will pan out remains to be seen in counties where vaccination rates are barely moving upward.
In Glynn County, the rate had crawled to 51.8% as of Friday. Only 41% of the vaccinated population had rolled up their sleeves for the booster.
In Camden County, the vaccination rate was even lower at 40.1%.
Only 36% of the vaccinated population had received the booster shot by the end of last week.
“As long as the virus that causes COVID is circulating, there is the opportunity for new variants to emerge,” Heidel said. “We continue to offer testing to help slow the spread of illness and vaccination to help prevent future surges.
“Being vaccinated, including getting a booster shot when you’re eligible, decreases the likelihood you will get sick, need hospitalization or die if you get infected. Higher vaccination rates worldwide will help slow the spread of the virus and decrease the likelihood of another dangerous mutation.”
Death rates continue to climb. As of Friday, the coronavirus had claimed over 5.8 million lives worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 933,000 of them in the U.S. alone, of which 29,151 occurred in Georgia.
Lives lost to the virus in the eight-county Coastal Health District totaled 1,552 as of Friday, including 339 in Glynn County, 90 in Camden County and 31 in McIntosh County.