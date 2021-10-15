The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Glynn County moved closer to doubling what it was in the middle of August.
As of Wednesday, the number of deaths connected to the virus had climbed to 295, an increase of 128 in just two months, according to figures posted online by Southeast Georgia Health System. In mid August the toll was 167.
Health officials have advised that current fatality figures may reflect cases that occurred months ago but only recently verified as being COVID-related.
The COVID-19 death toll in Camden County stood at 76 Wednesday and at 25 in McIntosh County.
The percentage of fully vaccinated residents remains far from what health officials say is needed to reach herd immunity.
As of Wednesday, 48.6% of the population in Brunswick and the Golden Isles was fully vaccinated against the virus.
Camden County continues to trail Glynn County with a vaccination rate of just 37%. McIntosh County is slightly ahead of Camden at 39%.
Neighboring Brantley County has the least with a low vaccination rate of 25%. An additional 4% of the county’s population received at least one of the two shots necessary to be fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 49% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. An additional 6% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says herd immunity will be reached when at least 75% of the population is vaccinated.
Vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are available at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys and at county health departments.
Residents are advised to phone the hospital and health department to confirm schedules and to make an appointment.