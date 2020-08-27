Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Glynn County have stabilized, but the virus continues to maintain a foothold among the elderly and in nursing homes.
Both the average daily rate of new cases and the new cases per 100,000 residents have steadily declined since a major uptick in July that put Glynn County on the map as a COVID-19 hotspot. Both metrics are important in determining the severity of an outbreak, according to health officials.
At Southeast Georgia Health System, the number of COVID-19 inpatients has similarly stabilized. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Brunswick hospital held 40 coronavirus-positive inpatients while the Camden campus was caring for seven.
That’s significantly less than the July peak of 98 total inpatients, SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck told members of the system’s board of directors at a Wednesday meeting.
“It’s social distancing, wearing masks, just plain luck, take your pick, but the news is at least we’re going in the right direction,” Scherneck said.
It’s far from good, he said. The rate of spread is still much higher in Glynn County than during the early days of the outbreak, before the July spike.
The positivity doesn’t carry over to COVID-19 related deaths, which continue mount, Scherneck said.
According to the state Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday 64 people infected with the virus had died in Glynn County since the outbreak began, the overwhelming majority of which were older than 65. More than half were reported in the past month and five were reported in the last seven days.
He attributed recent deaths at least in part to local nursing homes and senior living facilities, mentioning GraceMore Nursing Home in Brunswick and Magnolia Manor on St. Simons Island by name.
Nearly all of the 31 residents at GraceMore had contracted the severe flu-like respiratory disease in July. A report by the state Department of Community Health indicated 24 have since recovered. Five passed away.
Magnolia Manor in particular has seen a drastic increase in cases over the last month.
According to the Department of Community Health, the senior care facility housed 94 residents in its Frederica Road nursing home and 22 residents in the nearby personal care home in mid-July. Fifteen have died of COVID-19 since, and as Tuesday, the Frederica Road nursing home had 67 residents. The department reported 105 positive tests in total among residents. Fifteen staffers also tested positive.
At the personal care home on Heritage Drive, also owned by Magnolia Manor, one less resident was listed in the report, along with three coronavirus-positive residents, one death and one recovery.
Mark Todd, Magnolia Manor president and CEO, said Wednesday that four residents were receiving in-house treatment for the disease at the St. Simons Island facility, three were hospitalized and 20 recovered.
Todd said the numbers presented by the community health department offer only a “snapshot” of a wider picture.
The difference between the July and August numbers comes down to a variety of factors. The nursing homes haven’t taken in any new residents since the outbreak, and some have passed away from other causes.
The first cases among nursing home residents also coincided with a spike in cases among the general population in Glynn County, he said. Another Magnolia Manor facility in Americus suffered an outbreak that occurred at about the time the Albany area became a COVID-19 hotspot, Todd explained.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, he noted the St. Simons Island location had no new cases in the last week.
Ultimately, there’s no way to completely erase the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak, he said.