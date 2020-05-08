The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way business is conducted in the Golden Isles and across the nation.
Social distancing guidelines make it risky to conduct public meetings, but thanks to technology, local governments are conducting business as usual — for the most part.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he’d prefer to have public meetings at Old City Hall, but the COVID-19 outbreak has forced city officials to meet via the video conferencing program Zoom, conference calls or other electronic media.
“We are used to conducting business face to face,” he said. “It’s working because we have no other choice. It’s almost becoming normal now.”
There have been some minor glitches with feedback and background noise during some meetings that have made it challenging at times to hear what participants are saying. But there have been no problems like in McIntosh County last month when someone hacked into the meeting, locked everyone’s screen and started broadcasting graphic pornography. The incident has made some public officials in McIntosh County reluctant to hold another electronic meeting.
Despite the possibility of a city commission meeting being hacked, Harvey said he doesn’t have any complaints about the way meetings have been held.
“I don’t have any negatives,” he said. “We have to make it work. We’ve got to conduct city business.”
Though Harvey is satisfied with the new way of conducting city business, he said there is no substitute for a live meeting in the city commission chambers.
“In meetings, it’s all about the presentations,” he said.
One positive from the electronic meetings is people are watching them online, he said.
“People are watching in larger numbers,” he said.
City commissioner Johnny Cason said he is uncertain how long meetings will continue to be held electronically, but he said they could continue longer than some would like.
“There is nothing to stop this COVID-19,” he said. “Until we get a vaccine, we have to be mindful of others. That will perpetuate virtual meetings.”
Like Harvey, Cason said in-person meetings are more effective, but city officials understand the risks posed to the public if in-person public meetings begin too soon.
“I miss getting together with everyone,” he said. “It’s difficult not sitting in the same room with others.”
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he has had to conduct many meetings through Zoom and conference calls.
“It’s working as well as it possible could but nothing replaces a face-to-face meeting,” he said.
The chamber is holding its regular meetings via Zoom, as well as social networking events such as Coffee Connections and business after hours.
He praised local businesses for their resiliency and the way they have adapted to the many restrictions that prevent them from conducting business as usual.
Luckily, the technology exists to enable businesses and governments to continue to operate. If the ongoing pandemic would have happened 30 years ago before all the advancements in technology, Staffins said things would have been much more difficult.
Staffins said he has had no problems or glitches with the electronic meetings he’s participated in.
“There are measures that can be taken to keep the meetings safe,” he said. “If the host is good, the conference is good.”