A sudden and unexplained cough is nothing to sneeze at these days.
So when a St. Simons Island business owner developed a quirky cough on June 18 while sitting in his office, he knew it was time to go home.
“About mid afternoon I had a little cough,” the business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, told The News. “It doesn’t sound like me trying to clear my throat. This sounds like something more.”
The cough persisted once at home so he called his physician. The doctor came right over and took a swab for COVID-19 before telling him to hunker down at home.
“He said, ‘Consider yourself sick,’” he said. “’You don’t want to go anywhere anyway.’ So I dug in for the long run.”
He got the bad news Tuesday.
“The tests came back positive,” he said.
And so he became one of 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Glynn County as of Friday. Friday’s figure marks a 64 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since Sunday, according to Coastal Health District figures.
This week’s increase caps a growing trend of steadily rising confirmed cases in Glynn County in recent weeks, according to figures from the eight-county Coastal Health District. The first case of COVID-19 in Glynn County was detected independently by a private physician on March 19, the same day the Coastal Health District began monitoring cases on a daily basis.
But more than two months later, Glynn County still had less than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, holding at 93 on May 26. By June 1, the number of cases was up to 122. Fifteen days later, Glynn County had 196 confirmed cases. The county went from 254 confirmed COVID-19 cases to 305 between June 20 and June 21. Then there was a huge spike in cases between this past Sunday and Monday, when 103 new cases in a single day brought the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Glynn County to 411.
The county gained 34 new cases Friday to top the 500 mark, according to Coastal Health District figures. Eighteen COVID-19 patients are presently receiving treatment at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, according to Coastal Health District statistics.
Three people have died of COVID-19 in Glynn County, all whom were either elderly or suffered underlying medical conditions or both.
More people are being tested for the virus than before, figures indicate. Demand for testing created a massive traffic jam Monday outside the Glynn County Health Department, with vehicle lined up for a block on both sides of Community Action Way. Some 1,104 people were tested for COVID-19 during the week of June 15-21, Coastal Health District records show.
It is not just that more people are being tested, said Sally Silbermann, spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District. The number of confirmed cases appear to be rising, she said.
“Even with the increased testing, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID 19 within those numbers shows an increase,” she said. “Some of it could be the increase in testing. But at the same time, the percentage of those testing positive is increasing.”
Statewide, Georgia stands at 72,995 confirmed cases, resulting in 2,770 deaths. Some 10,605 Georgians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 2,244 admitted to intensive care units.
Gov. Brian Kemp has given no indication he will reinstate any of the earlier restrictions that were imposed statewide, which included bans on indoor dining at restaurants, the closing of bars and, ultimately, orders to shelter in place at home.
Still, the precautions to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing remain in place. Silbermann would hope the steep rise in new cases recently would encourage people to follow those guidelines.
“People have got to focus on precaution because that’s what we have right now,” she said. “We don’t have a vaccine. But we do have common sense. And we do have the wherewithal to know, if we wear a mask, it protects you and protects me. And if we social distance, it protects people in the community. And we’ve got to make smart decisions.”
That St. Simons businessman agrees. He will be home for several more days now, until the medical all-clear is given. Everyone at his business has since been tested, he said. Additionally, a cleaning company came and sanitized the workplace on a scheduled closing day.
It is not about him, he said. Or even the vast majority of people who would suffer little more than a bad cold from a case of COVID-19. Rather, it is for the elderly and medically compromised among us — the ones who could be hospitalized, or worse.
“I think people need to take the proper precautions,” he said. “Not for us but for the more vulnerable in our community. I’m on the backside of this now, and I feel lucky. It’s not about us, it’s about an 83-year-old mother out there, and the people who are more vulnerable to this.”
Added Silbermann: “The bottom line is we’ve got to try and understand how important it is to wear a face covering and not gather in large groups. Practice social distancing and wash your hands. We know people are tired of hearing these messages. We also know these things help slow the spread of COVID-19.”