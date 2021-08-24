COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

Southeast Georgia Health System hit 166 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant at its Brunswick hospital this weekend which is nearly 70 cases higher than the peak of the original alpha variant of the virus, Alan K. Brown, the hospital’s chief medical officer said yesterday. Of those 130 were in Brunswick, and 30 at the Camden Campus in St. Marys, the system said.
“I’ve seen nothing like it in my lifetime,’’ Brown told the Brunswick Kiwanis Club at its noon meeting.
Of those patients, 50 were in intensive care, many of them in rooms converted to ICU units because the case load has far exceeded the capacity of the critical care beds, Brown said.
“Everyone is really worn thin, stressed, strained...’’ Brown said, but so are all his friends in medicine at other facilities around Georgia.
He called the second spike in illness from the more infectious delta variant “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’’
“If we had 80 to 90 percent of the population vaccinated, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,’’ Brown said.
The local numbers seem to bear out that assertion.
While Glynn County has barely topped the 40 percent mark in vaccinations and Camden County is even worse at 30.6 percent, 88 percent of those hospitalized in Brunswick with the delta variant are unvaccinated, he said.
Of the 50 patients on ventilators, only one was vaccinated, Brown said, “and this was not a healthy person,’’ but one who has a number of underlying medical conditions.
He said that there have been a number of breakthrough cases in the fully vaccinated, but those hospitalized are frail and elderly.
In Brunswick, of the 80 patients in regular COVID care, only 15 have been vaccinated while only six of the 50 in the ICU are vaccinated, the system said.
In Camden County, three of the 20 patients in regular COVID care have been vaccinated but none of the 10 in ICU there have gotten the shots.
Of those in the 50 to 59 age group, the mostly commonly infected group, there are 28 in the hospital who are unvaccinated and four who are vaccinated.
Unlike with the original COVID-19 variant, a number of young adults are struggling all of whom have been unvaccinated, Brown said.
He noted that during the first wave, many of the dead were mostly elderly, many of them in nursing homes.
“We’re not seeing that now,’’ he said. “I can tell you we’ve lost healthy 45-year-olds with no other medical conditions,’’ he said.
He expressed some hope that those who have not gotten the shot will do so now that the FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, and it is likely that the agency will soon approve the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, all of which originally were approved under emergency provisions.
Asked about masks, Brown said they worked for a year with no problems.
“I think that caution at a time of a never (before) seen pandemic is reasonable. We need to work together to do things that are reasonable,’’ he said.
When school children get infected, someone has to stay home with them when they quarantine, and some of those mothers are nurses the health system needs on the job, he said.
He also noted that the coronavirus seems to be mutating quickly and that booster shots are likely to have additional proteins to protect against other variants.
He also predicted that Americans will likely be called upon to get annual coronavirus shots as they are flu shots.