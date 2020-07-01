State health authorities reported a significant leap in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with two more deaths in Glynn County, as Gov. Brian Kemp extended a public health state of emergency through the middle of July.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Coastal Health District reported a jump in the cumulative infections in Glynn County from 547 to 788 in a 24-hour period. Data from tests conducted at a number of private clinics may not have been entered over the weekend, however, leading to an apparent surge.
“We believe all those came through at one time, so even though we had this big jump, we believe it’s because some were not inputed over the weekend and just hit our database,” said Sally Silbermann, health district spokeswoman.
The district also reported that two more people with COVID-19 died this week, bringing Glynn’s total to six. One was an 84-year-old female; the other was a 74-year-old man.
Their race and whether either had underlying conditions were not included in information released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The four preceding were an 83-year-old white woman, a 76-year-old black man, a 90-year-old white man and an 86-year-old white man. All had underlying health conditions.
Cases in Camden and McIntosh counties also increased within the last 24 hours, from 114 to 128 and 31 to 41 respectively. No new deaths were reported in either, holding at two in Camden County and one in McIntosh.
The sharp increase in local cases was reported the same day Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order extending a statewide public health state of emergency.
Originally set to expire today, Georgia residents are required to continue maintaining a six-foot distance from others unless from the same household or family through July 15.
The extended order also includes bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless participants are distanced, enhanced health and sanitation criteria for businesses and a shelter-in-place order for those living in long-term care facilities and for medically fragile individuals.
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues, wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
The Glynn County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing today and tomorrow at 2747 Fourth St. from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Testing will be on hold on Friday and through the Independence Day weekend but will pick back up on Monday.