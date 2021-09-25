Public schools in Glynn County continue to report a sharp decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
The district posted its latest numbers Friday, which showed that all schools will continue to operate in the “green” level next week.
Schools reported 14 staff and 15 students, or .2% of the total district population, have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Based on information provided by the Department of Public Health, the district estimates that closer to .55% of the district population, or 14 staff and 67 students, have tested positive for the virus.
Some schools in the district currently report no COVID-19 cases. Those schools are Altama Elementary, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, FACES preschool, Glyndale Elementary, Oglethorpe Point Elementary and Jane Macon Middle School.
All schools are below the 1% mark.
COVID-19 safety protocols are relaxed when schools operate in the green level.
Masks are strongly recommended while inside school facilities and continue to be required while riding in school buses, the district posted Friday.
Earlier this school year, the district reported its highest numbers of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and had to transition into at-home learning for nearly two weeks when the district entered the “red” level.
When students returned Sept. 13, all schools operated in the “yellow” level and required staff and students to wear masks on campus.
The district returned to the green level Sept. 20 after reporting that an estimated .75% of all students and staff were infected with COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us.