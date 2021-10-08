Scott Spence is loathe to use the phrase “back to normal,” but he’s optimistic that’s the direction local public schools are headed after the spike in COVID-19 cases earlier this semester.
The superintendent of Glynn County Schools shared this news Thursday with the Board of Education during its monthly work session.
Following a sharp increase in virus cases soon after the school year began in August, which led to a temporary pause in in-person learning, the school district is now seeing far fewer weekly positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The trend coincides with countywide COVID-19 case numbers, which are also falling after hitting a high in August and September that put a heavy strain on local healthcare resources.
As of Thursday, 13 students and 10 staff members were out because of a positive COVID-19 test, Spence said.
The district releases weekly COVID-19 case updates each Friday, and this week that report will likely not include estimates that incorporate numbers shared by the Department of Public Health.
“Our numbers and the DPH numbers have gotten closer together,” Spence said.
Spence also showed recent vaccination numbers for Glynn County, which has seen a steady increase in the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past month.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said. “In the last three or four weeks, we’ve gotten over 2,000 more people vaccinated in Glynn County. That’s pretty good. Hopefully people will take heed to that and get vaccinated.”
About 48% of Glynn County residents are fully vaccinated, and nearly 53% have received one dose of the vaccine.
The hospital has seen its COVID-19 patient numbers fall in recent weeks, said school board member John Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System in the emergency department.
He said the Brunswick hospital’s COVID-19 testing staff were previously administering around 1,000 tests a day. Now, the hospital is testing around 500 people a week.
“Those numbers are dropping, thank goodness too, but it’s because other numbers are dropping that people are not testing anymore,” Madala said.