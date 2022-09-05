Anyone familiar with the action of a yo-yo has a good grasp of how COVID-19 is affecting U.S. populations.

Counties with a high level of cases one week can drop to a low level the next, and those with a low or medium level can suddenly find themselves at a high level seven days later.

More from this section

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …