Anyone familiar with the action of a yo-yo has a good grasp of how COVID-19 is affecting U.S. populations.
Counties with a high level of cases one week can drop to a low level the next, and those with a low or medium level can suddenly find themselves at a high level seven days later.
It happened in Camden County. Given a medium level rating by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with 95 positive test results Aug. 25, the county was back up to 120 cases Wednesday, returning it to high level status.
The CDC determines whether a county is at a high, medium or low COVID level based on such weekly factors as number of positive test results and hospitalizations.
Southeast Georgia Health System reported two cases in the Camden County hospital in St. Marys Wednesday, an increase of one over the previous week.
The number of positive test results and hospitalizations in the Tri-County area are available on the health system’s online dashboard. SGHS’s figures do not include the outcome of home COVID tests.
“We just got the updated CDC Community COVID levels and did see some increases,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the eight-county Coastal Health District. “Our two counties that had been in the low category (Bryan and Effingham) are now listed as medium, and some of our medium counties are now in the high category.”
So what’s going on?
“It’s unlikely there is a single reason for this,” Heidel said. “We have seen an increase in cases among school-aged children, which is unsurprising now that kids are back in school, with extracurricular activities and sporting events in full swing. There has also been an increase in cases in long-term care facilities as well.
“The bottom line is, the levels may shift up or down by a single category from week to week, but we’re currently seeing no indication that COVID is going away anytime soon.”
The other two counties in the tri-county area, Glynn and McIntosh, remain at a medium level. Positive test results in Glynn continue to fall, dropping to 92 from 161 the previous week.
The number in McIntosh County remained the same at 11.
Six COVID patients were in the Brunswick hospital Wednesday, one less than the week before.
But the news in Glynn County remains somewhat grim. For the third consecutive week, COVID played a role in the loss of life, claiming two more between Aug. 24 and Wednesday, and raising the community death toll attributed to the virus to 372.
The death toll remained at 108 in Camden and 35 in McIntosh.
“One bit of hopeful news is that the FDA and the CDC have now approved new, redesigned COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna,” Heidel said. “The new shots are called ‘bivalent vaccines’ because one half is the original shot and one half is a reformulation designed specifically for Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. These reformulated boosters should provide better protection against these subvariants, which currently account for most cases in the U.S.”
The Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for ages 12 and older, and the Moderna bivalent booster is for ages 18 and older, Heidel said.
“It will still be a few days before we can give these new bivalent booster shots in the Coastal Health District as we await shipments of the new vaccines and updated forms from the Georgia Department of Public Health,” Heidel said. “But once we have what we need to get started, the new booster doses can be given to those who have completed their initial Pfizer or Moderna shots as long as their last shot was at least two months ago.”
COVID levels in other counties in the Coastal Health District as of last week were Effingham, medium; Bryan, medium; Chatham, medium; Liberty and Long, high.
Levels in surrounding counties were Brantley and Charlton, medium, and Wayne, low.
In counties with a high level, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors when out in public or when utilizing public transportation. It also recommends getting tested if symptoms appear.
In communities at medium risk, the CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.
Residents in low risk counties are advised to stay current with COVID vaccine and to get tested if symptoms occur, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of the variants can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.