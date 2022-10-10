Is it time to say goodbye to COVID-19?
Wishful thinking, health officials would be quick to reply. Count on it hanging around.
In the tri-county area, positive test results for the virus dropped to a low of 31 in the week ending Wednesday. Glynn County had the highest number with 14, followed by Camden County with 13 and McIntosh County with only four.
The numbers do not reflect the results of COVD tests taken at home.
“Rates of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been dropping across our district, the state and most areas of the country as well,” Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District, acknowledged Friday.
At the end of last week, all eight counties in the Coastal Health District were rated low risk by the Centers for Disease Control.
Hospitalizations also were down, according to the weekly internet dashboard provided by Southeast Georgia Health System. The Brunswick hospital reported having four COVID patients, three more than were being treated at the time at the health system’s facility in St. Marys.
But like a resilient boxer, COVID-19 is down but not out.
“We’re likely seeing this downward trend because many people have immunity to the variants that are dominant right now,” Davis said. “That immunity has come from previous infection, from getting vaccinated and boosted, particularly with the new bivalent booster, or both.
“But even as some COVID variants are diminishing, new ones are emerging and it remains to be seen how significant these new variants could be. Previous experience has shown that COVID infections typically rise in the winter, and these new variants could play a role in a winter surge. And sadly, COVID is still killing about 400 Americans every day, so the pandemic is by no means over.”
Camden County saw the biggest increase in COVID-related fatalities over the past month, jumping from 108 in mid-September to 115 as of Wednesday. Glynn still has the highest COVID death rate with 374 and McIntosh the lowest with 35.
COVID is not the only public health issue afoot.
“Another concern is that we anticipate a bad flu season,” Davis noted.
The flu projection is based on what health officials have seen in countries in the southern hemisphere, which are wrapping up peak flu season.
“If our flu season is tough and is combined with a winter COVID surge, we could see our health care system strained again and a lot of sick individuals in our community,” Davis said.
Davis offers advice to residents who remain unprotected.
“If you haven’t gotten your flu shot and COVID booster yet, now is the time while numbers are low,” he advised. “It takes your body several weeks to build up immunity after vaccination, so getting your shot now will help you have peak immunity as we move into the fall and winter months.”