A wave of COVID-19 driven decisions were announced Thursday, including the postponement of the Blessing of the Fleet in Darien and the cancelation of the Tour of Homes fundraiser on St. Simons Island.
College of Coastal Georgia also is taking precautions. It suspended classes for at least two weeks Thursday.
The Blessing of the Fleet can wait, organizers said.
“With all the recommendations from all the health organizations regarding large gatherings, county officials, city officials, we all met and it was decided we want to postpone the (Blessing of the Fleet),” said Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce President Mandy Harrison.
The chamber announced it would postpone the annual event under advisement from health officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“This is the most difficult decision I’ve made in my career at the chamber,” Harrison said. “The reason we have the festival is to bring people to the community and to give a boost to our economy. And this is us, on the advice of officials from the DPH, city and county, we have to make that decision.”
The event was scheduled for March 27-29.
“It doesn’t just impact us,” Harrison said. “It impacts our whole community.”
A new date has not been set. Around 25,000 people attended the Blessing in 2019, Harrison said, and the chamber expected the same, if not more, this year.
It has an economic impact of around $800,000 to $1 million in Darien and the surrounding area, Harrison said, so it was not an easy decision to make. She added that it will be a short-term loss, but that she believes the postponement will not be damaging in the long run.
Pinning down another date will be a challenge, Harrison said.
“The first thing we’ll need to look at is the direction this whole coronavirus is taking, and we need to take into account other organizations and other events,” Harrison said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to this, and we have to contact everybody when we reschedule.”
The spread of COVID-19 also prompted Christ Church Frederica to cancel its annual Tour of Homes fundraising event.
“Christ Church is suspending group activities and gatherings of more than 10 people,” said the Rev. Tom Purdy, pastor of the church. “In an early attempt to practice social distancing as we see the arrival of what could be COVID-19 in the area, we are canceling the Tour of Homes.”
Most of the church’s congregation sits squarely in a group considered sensitive to the disease by the Center for Disease Control. He said individuals of advanced age and underlying issues make up the majority of his congregation. They are among those health officials warn are impacted the most by the coronavirus.
“That’s one of the groups that we are tasked to care for,” he said.
College of Coastal Georgia decided to suspend classes for the two weeks following spring break and is asking students to stay off-campus in the meantime.
The decision was made by University System of Georgia after receiving guidance from the governor’s coronavirus task force and the state Department of Health, said Christy Lynn Wilson, a spokesperson for CCGA.
“This situation is very fluid,” she said. “We’re working closely with the USG to coordinate and to get the most up-to-date information.”
College offices will remain open. CCGA is working now to ensure continuity of education for the rest of the semester after students return.
In other COVID-19 related developments:
• Test results had not been finalized Thursday for a possible second local case of the disease, which was identified at the hospital in Brunswick.
• The Glynn County School System announced it would meet this morning to consider making a formal decision whether to suspend classes.
• Southeast Georgia Health System says it is restricting visitor access to the senior care centers in Brunswick and St. Marys. Only immediate family of the critically ill will be allowed to visit except under special circumstances. The health system will assist others with alternate means of communicating with patients.
• The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at 1131 Chapel Crossing Road has suspended public attendance at graduation ceremonies as well as public tours of the facility. Additionally, incoming students are being submitted to a screening process before admission. Screenings will take into account the person’s recent travels, recent medical history and potential for exposure. Thousands of law enforcement officers from 95 federal agencies attend training annually at FLETC.
• Saturday’s Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl 5k had not been canceled as of Thursday afternoon, but refund requests will be honored in light of travel restrictions. To request a refund, send registration number and contact information to atoal@jekyllisland.com.
• Following a statement from the Georgia Democratic Party postponing all party events “for the foreseeable future,” the Glynn County Democrats announced the cancelation of its presidential preference watch party, originally scheduled for March 24.
• Julie Jordan, county Democratic Party chairwoman and candidate for Georgia House District 179, has suspended her campaign’s canvassing efforts. She said the party was contacting other candidates as well about the issue.
• The Republican Party will hold its precinct caucus and Glynn County GOP convention on March 21 as planned, according to county GOP Chairwoman Ginny Hall.
• Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams said county judges had not indicated they had any plans to cancel court or jury proceedings at the Glynn County Courthouse as of Thursday morning.
• The Glynn County Board of Health will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the Glynn County Health Department building at 2747 Fourth St. to discuss COVID-19, among other things.
The News’ Lauren McDonald and Larry Hobbs contributed to this story.