Debbi Denis founded the nonprofit Covered By Love with a goal to help those who have considered taking their own life.
Denis wanted them to know they are surrounded by a community that wants to help them improve their mental health.
This year, she plans to aim Covered By Love’s second annual event at raising awareness of local resources and creating a space to share personal stories about struggles with suicide ideation.
“We had such an awesome audience last year, and I just knew right when we finished that we would want to continue it again so that we can...let people know that there’s a lot of resources out in the community and that suicide survivors have the same support that we would give anybody else,” Denis said.
The free event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites in Brunswick. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Local groups, including Gateway and St. Simons by the Sea, will have information to provide to attendees.
Speakers, slated to begin at 6 p.m., will share statistics surrounding suicide as well as stories about their personal experiences.
The event will end with a memorial in honor of those who’ve died.
An average of 132 Americans die daily by suicide, Denis said. It’s the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10-34.
“People want to keep their head in the sand about this, and nobody wants to talk about suicide because it’s an uncomfortable conversation,” Denis said. “But it’s one that we have to have.”
Since its founding, Covered By Love has invested time and energy into outreach, getting resources and information into the hands of community members.
The pandemic is limiting some of the nonprofit’s ability to host events, but Denis said Covered By Love has focused on street outreach this year.
“We hand out outreach cards that have all of the emergency numbers on there, from suicide prevention down to human trafficking, substance abuse, anything that has to do with mental health,” she said.
The group also supports the National Suicide Hotline.
Social distancing and masks will be required at the event, and the space will be sanitized right beforehand.
“We are doing every kind of precaution not to spread anything,” Denis said.
Denis said she hopes the event will help the community come together and know they’re not alone in their struggle.
“Covered By Love was started because I kept seeing people were taking their lives, and it was really affecting me because of the fact that since I was 14 I’ve had suicidal ideations myself and have gone through a lot of healing to become where I’m happy with me for the most part,” Denis said. “It was just really on my heart to see if there’s something that we can do to maybe prevent the suicide increase in our community and let people know that they’re not alone, that we’re here to help in any situations that we can.”