No one wants to talk about suicide. But these conversations must happen, said Debbi Denis, founder of the nonprofit Covered By Love, if a community is going to come together and help those who have considered committing suicide.
Denis shared her goals for Covered By Love on Tuesday at an event hosted at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The event aimed to both open the conversation about suicide awareness and to remember people this community has lost to suicide.
“That’s what Covered By Love is wanting to do, is reach out to the community and help with coping skills, teach those coping skills, show people the resources that are in the community so that they know where to turn to and not to feel so alone,” Denis told the event’s attendees.
Suicide touches the lives of everyone in Glynn County, said Honey Sparre, who serves as director of homeless ministries for FaithWorks and who has worked in social services for 20 years.
Glynn County and Brunswick police received in 2018 around 513 calls for a change in mental status, 186 reports of suicide attempts and 250 reports of suicidal thoughts, Sparre said.
Covered By Love aims to reach out to people where they are, as many will not receive help because they either don’t know about local resources or do not have access to those services, Denis said.
The group also plans to host workshops to help community members recognize the signs of someone who needs help.
“We go anywhere and everywhere that will have us and talk about it, let people know what are the signs, because a lot of times these signs are very, very subtle,” Denis said.
Sparre and Denis both shared their personal stories of dealing with suicide ideation. Both said it’s crucial that friends and family respond in a way that will ultimately help someone who is struggling.
“I remember when I finally had the courage to go out and talk to somebody about this, and it was tough,” Denis said. “It was really tough to open up and let people know what was going on inside of me because I thought I was a very strong person.”
Denis said she had to make herself vulnerable, but then she received the help she needed.
“Once I finally opened up, it just came out,” she said. “And that’s what I’m hoping for other people.”
The event ended with a calling of the names local residents who died due to suicide, to honor their memory.
“A person who has died due to suicide is not a bad person at all,” Denis said. “They just had some really bad issues that they did not know how to take care of, so they chose to end their life.”
Michelle Bolin-Blount, the founder of Bolin’s Heroes, a suicide prevention initiative, shared her story of working to teach others the signs someone may exhibit when he or she is considering suicide.
Bolin-Blount lost her 18-year-old son suicide, and she works now to teach people the signs.
“After his loss, my mission was to make sure, no. 1, that he was never forgotten,” she said. “And that people knew the signs so that they could try to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”