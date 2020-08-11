With many state and federal moratoriums set to expire, evictions over unpaid rent are set to resume around the nation.
Glynn County has already set off down that road, however, as hearings in Magistrate Court resumed a month ago. After four straight Mondays of multiple hearings, Glynn County’s magistrates have worked through a backlog of more than 100 pending hearings on evictions.
The only thing standing between the evictions had been court hearings, and those resumed in Glynn County July 13 after the chief judge of the Georgia Supreme Court relaxed restrictions on in-person court actions. Jury trials are still on hold, but the judges in Magistrate Court have resumed bench trials with special rules to keep those in attendance safe.
No more than 10 people are allowed outside the bar in Magistrate Court at any given time with a bailiff calling defendants and plaintiffs in order. The court imposes social distancing in seating with three taped X’s on each courtroom bench to provide space.
“Wherever you see an X, that’s where you have a seat,’’ a bailiff told each party.
To work through the backlog, the court had scheduled 30 cases each day, 10 cases each in two morning sessions and 10 more in the afternoon.
In his first case at a recent 11 a.m session, Judge Steven L. Morgan, a deputy magistrate, heard evidence from a landlord who said he was owed $1,760 in back rent.
“She only paid one month’s rent when she moved in,’’ Jan. 22 and, with July’s rent included, is $2,290 behind, the landlord said.
The tenant said she owed part of it, but didn’t think she should pay the full amount because the landlord cut off her power in April and hasn’t lived up to promises to restore it.
The landlord waved a piece of paper and said it was a lease agreement that gave him the right to turn off the power if the rent wasn’t paid.
But Morgan said, “You know what? I don’t like that. It might not even be legal.”
He advised the landlord to consult a lawyer before he tried to enforce such an agreement and said, “I’m not going to enforce it.”
Georgia law says tenants may break leases without penalty and withhold rent if the landlord fails to maintain a safe living environment. Landlords cannot turn off the power and lights to force out tenants.
Morgan entered an order for the tenant to pay the $1,790 she admitted owing and told her she had been the subject of “a constructive eviction,’’ and said she could have just moved out.
The tenant had agreed to pay $500 a month for a camper that is about the size of two rooms. The mobile home park off U.S. 17 appears about equally divided between campers and mobile homes, many run down. The woman living July 20 in a relatively new unit that Morgan gave her seven days to vacate. She was there in the afternoon of the hearing and said she has lived without power for months. She is trying to get an associate’s degree in science and general education at Troy University and has received some student aid, secured student loans and has worked part-time.
Asked what she did for light at night, the woman said, “Candles.” She also bought some battery operated LED lights.
“I don’t stay here all the time,’’ she said. “I go to friends’ houses to shower because I don’t have hot water. I cook on a grill. I refused to pay him with no power.’’
The landlord asserted a fire had melted an electrical connection, but there was no sign of any fire at the connection point beside another unit. An electrical cord lay partly coiled with the plug cut off although the landlord promised months ago to have it repaired, she said.
A week after her eviction date, the camper was empty and the cord still law coiled and disconnected still with no plug on the end.
There were other tenants in court who told of issues with landlords including a single mother pregnant with her fifth child who lives in a former dental practice that has been turned into apartments.
She declined to give her name because she has to find another place to live. She had done things right making rent payments to the court after the Glynn County sheriff served her with the dispossessory warrant the landlord had secured.
The woman told the court she was out of work for two weeks pending the results of a COVID-19 test.
Morgan gave the landlord a choice, take the nearly $1,500 the tenant has paid into the court and dismiss the case or get back possession of his property. The landlord said he was concerned on how he would get July’s rent and chose possession.
Morgan issued a $2,200 judgment for unpaid rent but told the woman the court would get her money back to her as soon as possible. Whether the landlord gets any of that remains to be seen because the woman told The News she has to find a new place to live, and that is difficult.
She also said the sewers backed up in her apartment and that of a neighbor. The three inches of raw sewage ruined some of her property and the problem continued at least a week, she said.
She is looking forward to better days. She left a job at Popeye’s which is working with a reduced staff and has full-time employment at Walmart, she said.
But the landlords have problems of their own. Some have mortgages on rental property and, because of unpaid rents, are getting behind on payments to their lenders. If they don’t pay, the could face foreclosure on the properties.
Although there are some moratoriums on evictions, it’s been a patchwork quilt in Georgia. The Atlanta mayor has imposed a moratorium there that will continue until at least Aug. 31.
Also, since March 27 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, has forbidden any landlords who receive federal assistance from evicting tenants. Any property owner who brings a dispossessory case much sign a document confirming the business gets no federal assistance.
Those restrictions had expired but in issuing an executive order to extend benefits to the unemployed, President Trump also said he would re-impose some restrictions on evictions from property with landlords who had benefited from federal programs.