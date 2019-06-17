In 1991, Glynn County stepped boldly into the future as it moved its judges, clerks of court and other officials into a brand new 75,000-square-foot courthouse.
Or so they thought.
What the county did was basically march in place because the new courthouse was at capacity the day it opened. Since then, it has fallen behind as the population grew, as did the meanness of criminals.
So how bad is it? A space needs study found the county needs to more than double the size of its courthouse. The solution is simple: expand or build new.
It’s in the funding that complications arise. The County Commission is considering making the expansion its top priority to put before the voters in a 2020 referendum on a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The astonishing thing about the 1991 courthouse is the plaque on the wall. It has the names of the commissioners who first began working on the courthouse and those who were in office when it was built. The way the project turned out, one would have thought a couple of them would have snuck in, pried it off the wall and melted it down.
I remember when architects with the Orlando firm Hansen Lind Meyer came to a commission meeting with a proposed design with an attractive curved front. The commissioners said the design was too small and completed with the stately historic courthouse next door. Hansen Lind Meyer came back with a second design that showed a more expansive building with a couple of wings at the front. The scale model looked like a big building lying prostate and worshipful before the old courthouse.
The upshot is the county commissioners, none of whom were architects, began tinkering. A couple actually picked out the brick. It behaved more like filters and let in water. If you wanted to know how hard it was raining, you didn’t have to look outside. You could simply go into one judge’s chambers and see how much water was running down the wall behind her secretary’s desk.
The floors were nice marble, nice until water from potted plants and mops began seeping through to the metal lathing beneath. That’s when the rust showed up turning the white and gray tiles to a shade of reddish brown. It looked like a crowd from North Georgia had tracked in a bunch of clay. Not to mention windows rotted in the frames.
In accommodating everyone, the layout became a little. Many offices can be accessed directly off the main areas, but to get to the clerk of State Court, visitors have to walk down a long hall and then wind around to the office. The same is true for the magistrate’s office where people go to apply for warrants because the neighbor’s dog keeps trespassing.
During a recent meeting with the county commissioners, Superior Court Judges Stephen Scarlett and Stephen Kelley and Sheriff Neal Jump talked about the growing inefficiency of the building. The judges are not alarmists. They assured the commissioners they can deal with the issues, but that a day of reckoning is coming.
“I want to make it clear, we’re not in a crisis, but we are stressed,’’ Scarlett said.
The judges and many other office holders get paid well to endure that stress, but the general public does not. Some go to the mailbox to find jury summonses they open about as happily as a 19-year-old did getting a draft notice during the Vietnam War.
On the appointed day, they have to find parking and then sit through the uncomfortable process. It would help if potential jurors could take their cellphones inside so they could at least check their email, but only lawyers and courthouse personnel can have cellphones. Somehow, that seems unfair.
The biggest press may be on days when the State Court judge conducts bench trials. The misdemeanants line up like tourists at Barbara Jean’s and Southern Soul. Add to their number seven or eight lawyers, about 30 police officers, witnesses and defendants’ family members. Some folks can’t go to court alone. It’s not like they need someone to drive them home after they awake from the anesthesia. (As a former juror, I would welcome anesthesia.)
Also, the courtrooms are too small and depressing. If they were any more gloomy, the bailiffs would have to be cross-trained as pallbearers.
They’re small because each judge wanted his own courtroom in the 1980s. The late Bill Dismer, a lawyer and county commissioner, didn’t think the county needed all those courtrooms. They just needed better scheduling, he said.
“Drive by the courthouse,’’ he said of the historic courthouse. “See how many days the courtroom is dark.’’
He was right then, but he wouldn’t be now. The county does, however, need at least one big courtroom to accommodate those rare spectacles that draw a lot of spectators and media, such as the Guy Heinze Jr. trial. Even the BBC was in the courtroom when he was convicted of killing eight people.
As for security, Sheriff Neal Jump’s job would be easier if all the courts scattered in other buildings, like probate and juvenile courts, could be brought under the same roof. His deputies have a hard enough job getting inmates from the jail on the outskirts of town to the downtown courthouse. They sometimes ride handcuffed three abreast in the back of a patrol car.
The commissioners say they want a courthouse that will serve the needs of the public who have to go there. Few go there willingly, but laws and ordinances sometimes require it.
Commissioners always argue the beauty of a SPLOST is that tourists and other visitors to our resort area pay a huge share of the cost. Maybe, but every time you buy anything, from a Little Debbie snack cake to a three-tier wedding cake, from an overpriced steak dinner to a $5 meal deal, from a car to a skateboard, you’ll help pay for this courthouse expansion.
But there’s always the chance voters won’t go for it. The early cost estimate is $45 million, plus or minus a few million. That may be more Little Debbies than voters can swallow.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.