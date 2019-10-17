There is strong support among elected officials for the upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax vote next spring, but one proposed project could generate enough opposition to compel voters to reject the referendum vote.
Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson called needed renovations to the Glynn County Courthouse the “elephant in the room,” during Wednesday’s Brunswick-Glynn County Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Brunson said the 25-year-old courthouse was never built to the size consultants originally recommended, and something has to be done to alleviate the overcrowded conditions.
Besides security concerns, Brunson said something has to be done to alleviate the problems with the juvenile court, which he described as “anger on steroids.”
“We must do something about the juvenile court,” Brunson said.
The needed work at the courthouse goes beyond security and issues with the juvenile court, however. There are only two bathrooms in the courthouse, forcing judges and defendants in shackles to share the same facilities, at times.
The work on the courthouse is estimated to cost anywhere from $20 million to $50 million, which is a concern because the proposed SPLOST is expected to generate $100 million over five years. Dedicating as much as half the SPLOST revenue on courthouse renovations may be enough to discourage voters from approving the 1-cent sales tax.
If courthouse renovations aren’t included in the upcoming referendum, the other alternative is a bond to pay for the work.
“If this SPLOST doesn’t go, we’ve got to do something,” Brunson said. “It’s got to be done with the help of tourists or local taxpayers. A bond will fall on the shoulders of the taxpayers.”
Chamber members also discussed the goals of an ongoing rebranding effort.
“We are more than businesses,” said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the chamber. “We’ve got an incredible quality of life to sell.”