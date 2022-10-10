Camden County officials and residents have their own reasons for paying close attention to the pending Georgia Supreme Court decision on Spaceport Camden.
Both sides are battling over the validity of a special election in March where 72% of the vote favored prohibiting the county from spending more money to pursue a spaceport.
The argument during Thursday’s hearing many Camden County residents focused on was the possible procedural mistake by the county by failing to challenge the special election during the 90-day period after Probate Court Judge Robert C. Sweatt validated a petition with the required number of signatures to hold a special election.
County officials waited until after the special election to challenge the validity.
The outcome is grabbing the attention of lawyers across the state with no stake in whether a rocket is ever launched at the proposed spaceport. The court’s ruling will determine if voters can challenge the oversight of local elected officials.
Lawyers for Camden County argued voters cannot veto a county commission’s resolution. Spaceport opponents argued their challenge is valid under the state constitution.
Jim Stein, a longtime Camden County lawyer who served as municipal attorney at the city and county levels in Georgia, said his concern is if the court rules in favor of spaceport opponents, it could create a precedent where any municipal government’s decisions can be challenged by voters.
“There is a reason for concern,” Stein said. “Why do you have elected officials? You have to put trust in them.”
Stein said the Supreme Court justices have a difficult decision because they have to decide between the ability of home rule for local governments and overturning the results of an election. Based on the line of questioning from justices, Stein believes they were concerned about the precedent that could be set.
“It’s a completely unique situation,” Stein said. “They don’t want to overturn the voters.”