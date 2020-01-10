Court rules feds must disclose docs in seismic testing case

Plaintiffs suing the federal government to stop seismic airgun testing off the East Coast won a victory Monday in federal court in South Carolina as the judge in the case ruled the Trump administration must turn over documents into the administrative record so the court could effectively adjudicate the matter.
The environmental organizations — which includes Georgia’s One Hundred Miles — and the municipality plaintiffs argued in their motion that the record as it stands “excludes broad categories of information and documents considered by the (National Marine Fisheries Service) when approving the (incidental harassment authorizations) for seismic airgun surveys and improperly excludes any documents determined to be predecisional or deliberative.”
In a similar but not quite apples-to-apples comparison to how the state denied public access to documents involved in the proposed LCP Chemicals settlement, the federal defendants in this case argued that all predecisional and deliberative documents were properly excluded.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel stated that when reviewing an agency decision, the court must review the whole record or those parts of it cited by a party, and the Supreme Court holds the review must be made on the “full administrative record that was before the (agency) at the time (it) made (the) decision.” That includes all, even unfavorable information, not just what the agency argues it relied on in its decision.
Because the plaintiffs had access to a fair amount of the record already, they were able to determine specific exclusions, like a memo regarding Atlantic seismic permit applications that was missing as an email attachment, along with a seismic protocol attachment, an appendix on vessel strike avoidance measures, duke data and a unknown attachment sent to a right whale expert.
Gergel stated excluding these documents would present an inaccurate record for the court. He also noted that the “only documents properly not disclosed are documents that ‘fall within the deliberative process privilege.’”
He cites the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which held in 1993 that deliberative material includes “recommendations, draft documents, proposals, suggestions and other subjective documents which reflect the personal opinions of the writer rather than the policy of the agency.” Gergel states it’s important to bear in mind this applies to specifically internal agency deliberations, so materials from outside the agency or shared outside the agency — including to other government bodies — aren’t covered by the privilege.
“Therefore,” Gergel wrote, “the court will order the federal defendants to produce, within 45 days, all memos, emails, attachments containing factual information relied on or considered, directly or indirectly. Further, the federal defendants must produce all emails, communications memos or other information shared or received between agencies or with non-agency third parties that were considered.
“All these emails, communications, memos or other information shared or received, including the emails already produced, so long as they were considered in the regulatory process, shall be part of the administrative record.”
The federal defendants also have to produce a privilege log listing all documents withheld on the claim of deliberative process privilege.
“For years federal agencies have denied our requests for the internal documents that justify their reversal of a 2016 decision to deny all seismic permit applications,” said Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation for One Hundred Miles. “Agency attorneys have claimed that because of internal deliberations, the public could not have access to critical reports and communications that led the National Marine Fisheries Service to grant permission to companies to needlessly harm marine species, including endangered right whales.
“Judge Gergel’s decision rejects that argument, and may very well reveal information pivotal to permanently preventing seismic airgun blasting off Georgia’s coast. We are excited to review the material.”