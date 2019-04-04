Former Glynn County Police officer James Cassada’s alleged sleeping with and doing drugs with confidential informants may just be one aspect of what a court proceeding Wednesday painted as a fuller picture of allegedly rogue officers ignoring GCPD policy and — including the internal affairs investigation into Cassada’s behavior — possibly violating the law along the way.
Glynn County Police Chief James Powell took the stand Wednesday afternoon in Glynn County Superior Court as District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Public Defender Stephen Tillman questioned him over nearly two hours on what he knew and when he knew it regarding alleged misconduct by Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team officers.
During Johnson’s questioning of Powell, it was revealed that GCPD Chief of Staff Brian Scott interviewed Investigator Dustin Simpson not once, but three different times regarding his knowledge of what happened. Simpson said — twice to Scott and once in court — that Cassada’s wife told his wife that Cassada was having sex with and doing drugs with confidential informants, including a specific time with Misty McDaniel in which they were together at a motel and he smoked meth with her.
Simpson told Scott that he relayed that information to Lt. David Haney, who was a sergeant at the time, and that Cassada all but admitted it when confronted with the information. Haney told Simpson that he didn’t need to tell anyone higher up about Cassada’s behavior.
At issue here, and where Johnson was going with her questions, was why wasn’t Haney disciplined at the same time the department announced actions against Simpson — for behavior unrelated to the Cassada matter — and Capt. David Hassler.
Powell said he received calls about Haney’s testimony in this case, in which Haney said he couldn’t remember enough information to answer most of the questions asked. Haney also testified that he refused to cooperate with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation effort into GBNET and said he would advise other officers to not cooperate as well.
Under questioning from Johnson, Powell confirmed that Haney is also presently heading up GCPD’s office of professional standards. Johnson’s further questioning got toward whether there was pressure brought to bear on Simpson to pull back on what he said in two different interviews with Scott and once in court.
By the third time Scott interviewed him — unusual compared to the other people in the internal affairs investigation — Simpson changed his story and essentially said he didn’t quite remember what he thought he remembered, which Johnson said occurred after an unrecorded conversation between Scott and Simpson.
“Are you aware of the statute in Georgia known as influencing a witness?” Johnson asked Powell.
Powell confirmed that after the third internal affairs interview, he instructed Scott to talk with the public defender and suggest putting Simpson back on the stand, which led to Johnson asking the police chief whether he was familiar with the crime of suborning perjury.
Given his turn to ask questions, Tillman, in questioning Powell, said that in the internal affairs report, GBNET investigator Dustin Davis told Scott that Cassada told him to withhold an active warrant regarding McDaniel because executing it would cause problems between Cassada and his wife. Davis testified to the same in court.
Powell said he hadn’t acted yet because he was waiting to see the results from the GBI investigation.
Interstate narcotics
Before the Wednesday hearing, the District Attorney’s Office requested all the internal affairs investigations related to GBNET during Powell’s tenure, and received two — the one this year involving Cassada and one regarding the shooting of a suspect, found to be justified, by Officer David Sepanski in October 2017.
Johnson asked about a pursuit in February 2018 that led to the death of Stephen Wayne DeLoach, who was the passenger in a vehicle headed north of I-95 out of Camden County and believed to be carrying a significant amount of methamphetamine.
The pursuit began when Davis alerted a patrol officer to watch for the vehicle going northbound.
In questioning of Powell, Johnson referenced a GBNET police report in which investigators, the day before the pursuit, handed over $1,000 to a confidential informant to buy the meth involved in that case. The GBNET officers later followed the CI into Camden County, then into Nassau County, Fla., where the deal went down.
However, as Powell confirmed, once a Glynn County officer leaves the county, if they aren’t cooperating with law enforcement from the other jurisdiction, under the law they’re the same as anyone else.
The officers then followed the vehicle with DeLoach, in the passenger seat, and Katelyn Elizabeth Jones behind the wheel, as it left Florida, and went through Camden County. Johnson said the documents indicate the officers didn’t alert anyone else of what was going on until the vehicle with the narcotics reached Glynn County.
A report by a supervisor who approved the high-speed pursuit, according to what Johnson said, also showed she was not aware that there were multiple GBNET vehicles also involved — not just the officer who called in regarding the pursuit. A maneuver conducted by a Georgia State Patrol officer led to the vehicle flipping, and DeLoach died in the wreck. Jones was charged for his death.
According to what was said in the hearing, the trip to Nassau County and back was all done without the knowledge of law enforcement in Florida or in Camden County, where the suspects could have been arrested with proper coordination. It also flouted GCPD policy, yet didn’t result in an internal affairs investigation.
In fact, Powell confirmed that Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor, that same month, got in touch with him because Proctor was upset about GBNET officers conducting narcotics operations in Camden County without telling anyone. Powell also confirmed that, under the law, if the officers were in possession of any narcotics in Camden County without CCSO or other local authorization, they would be as illegally in possession as anyone else.
Tillman asked Powell at what time he believed that his officers could be considered party to a crime, if they acted outside their jurisdiction in following the people involved and observing the meth being bought in Florida with money they provided, but like many questions posed, this one wasn’t fully answered.
Retaliation
There was also the matter of what was characterized as possible retaliation by GBNET officers against Col. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office. Lowe was stopped not once, but twice, by the GCPD in one evening, in his marked cruiser, two hours apart.
Powell said that to his knowledge, a GBNET officer did ask a patrol officer to stop Lowe the first time. According to statements made in court Wednesday, the patrol officer’s body camera shows Lowe asking if it was GBNET that asked for the traffic stop. The second time, the reason given was that Lowe didn’t maintain his lane, but Powell said there wasn’t video to prove that. Johnson said that with GBNET officers on the scene, Lowe was kept on the side of the road for more than 30 minutes as he was forced to go through a field sobriety test and his cruiser was searched.
Johnson suggested that this was all in response to a previous incident in McIntosh County involving GBNET officers about which they were upset. Johnson also presented Powell with multiple letters from MCSO requesting records from GCPD regarding both incidents. The district attorney said MCSO was months along trying to obtain records showing which law enforcement officers were on the scene and why, but GCPD was dragging their heels.
Powell said that he reviewed body camera footage and came to the conclusion no policy violations took place in either of these incidents. He also said they’ve turned over all the information that’s theirs to turn over, including records that would state which officers were on the scene for the second traffic stop.
Friends with problems
What got Simpson disciplined, as stated in a GCPD news release, was his close relationship with John Brian Highsmith. Highsmith and Simpson were childhood friends, but Highsmith later ran afoul of the law and was convicted in July 2010, and sentenced January 2011, for aiding and abetting a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine.
Highsmith was released from federal prison in October 2015, whereupon he was to serve five years of federal supervised release. Simpson and Highsmith got reacquainted, and Simpson told Scott that he believes Highsmith is a changed person. Regardless, GCPD policy prohibits regularly associating with convicted felons.
That was only part of the issue. A required disclosure statement, sent from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to a number of attorneys who were considered in the need to know, notified them that Simpson decided to let Highsmith live with him, and when informed that wasn’t allowed, called the U.S. Probation Office in Brunswick to try to work that out.
Bottom line
Johnson noted in each of these issues that the only times internal investigations occurred were the Sepanski matter and what’s now grown out of Cassada’s behavior.
Toward the end of her direct examination, Johnson asked Powell how much money was allocated to run the GCPD, which he surmised was around $12 million. He added that a “substantial amount” of money from the county went to GBNET.
Johnson then asked him how much money he thought it took to house otherwise take care of more than 75 people in the Glynn County Detention Center, locked up on possible bad GBNET charges, of which he wasn’t sure.
“Where does the buck stop?” Johnson asked.
Powell eventually replied, “Ultimately, it rests on my shoulders.”