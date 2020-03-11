Donjon-SMIT failed to get the files it wanted when lawyers for the salvage partnership sat down with U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt at his deposition Monday.
Donjon-SMIT, which is seeking an injunction to stop salvage operations of the overturned Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, sued the Coast Guard in U.S. District Court in Brunswick on Feb. 13. They allege that Witt — known as the federal on-scene observer, or FOSC — and other Coast Guard leaders failed in carrying out their duties handling the shipwreck under federal laws and regulations relating to the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, also known as OPA-90.
Congress passed OPA-90 in response to the Exxon Valdez disaster. It requires ship owners to have pre-agreed contracts with salvage operators set to go into effect minutes after a shipwreck.
Donjon-SMIT was the salvage partnership contracted to deal with the Golden Ray. It alleges Golden Ray’s owners, Hyundai Glovis, its insurer, North of England P&I Club, and their consultants, Global Salvage Consultancy, generally worked together to toss Donjon-SMIT off the salvage operation and reopen the bidding process for salvaging the auto-carrier. Donjon-SMIT’s lawyers claim that is simply not allowed under OPA-90 and puts the environment in danger of a catastrophic event.
The Coast Guard ended up approving in late December an agreement allowing T&T Salvage to take over the operation to deconstruct and remove the overturned ship and its cargo of more than 4,000 vehicles.
Donjon-SMIT sued the Coast Guard because under the law, it’s the Coast Guard’s job to enforce the laws and regulations under OPA-90.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled March 2 that she would grant Donjon-SMIT its requested postponement for a deadline to file proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law to Wednesday, and that attorneys for the partnership could depose Witt either on or before Monday.
The court ordered the Coast Guard to fully complete the administrative record with necessary and applicable documents and related files on March 4, but Donjon-SMIT asked for more, filing a motion for the Coast Guard to make available certain records for Witt’s deposition.
According to the filing, Donjon-SMIT wanted “Documents confirming Cmdr. Witt was properly notified in writing by a (National Incident Management System)-compliant agency to serve as federal on-site coordinator, Cmdr. Witt’s emails text messages and voicemail messages that relate to Golden Ray and his activities as FOSC, and draft reports and notes.”
Donjon-SMIT’s attorneys argue communications Witt had with basically everyone involved in the salvage effort, including texts and voicemails,is critical to understanding what Witt knew and when he knew it in critical moments of the operation up to this point.
In its opposing response to the motion, Coast Guard attorneys referenced the March 2 teleconference between the parties and the court in which Wood said the court specifically is not inclined to order Witt to produced “any records beyond the admin record, or produce any personnel or (human resources) records for this purpose.”
The Coast Guard also reiterated its position that the only possible claim that could be made by Donjon-SMIT is under the Administrative Procedure Act. Such judicial review is limited to the administrative record, they said.
Federal lawyers additionally allege Donjon-SMIT is simply engaged in a fishing expedition and by doing so is trying to obtain documents to which it’s not entitled.
Attorneys for the Coast Guard concluded in their response that Donjon-SMIT’s lawyers haven’t explained how the materials they requested for use at the deposition are related to anything in the case except to a “belated speculation” that Witt is unqualified or acted in bad faith.
Wood issued her order Friday, and without going into the details, wrote she fully read the motion and briefs related to it, and subsequently denied Donjon-SMIT’s request and ordered the deposition to go forward as scheduled.
A conference call between Wood and attorneys for Donjon-SMIT and the Coast Guard is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Salvage work continues
The Unified Command, which is overseeing the project, announced Tuesday it will conduct a dye test March 17 to try to detect how far “potential contaminants” travel within the St. Simons Sound system. It’s supposed to give a preview of what to expect if oil leaks out while workers saw through the Golden Ray.
They’ll release the dye twice, at low tide and at high tide, to get what’s hoped to be the best results.
The Unified Command said the dye is fluorescein disodium salt, used by major cities to dye waterways for St. Patrick’s Day.
“The use of this dye is important because it will allow us to see where we need to preposition oil spill response equipment in the most efficient way,” Jason Maddox of Gallagher Marine Systems said in a statement. “Protection of the environment has always been a priority for the Unified Command, and we take it very seriously.”
Gallagher Marine Systems acts as liaison with North of England P & I Association and Hyundai Glovis, the insurer and the South Korean company that owns the boat.