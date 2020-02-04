Glynn County officials have well-intentioned plans at Kings Park on St. Simons Island that would serve a growing number of followers to an increasingly popular sport.
But not everyone is happy about it. Some nearby residents fear they are just going to pave paradise and put up a pickleball court.
Pickleball has grown increasingly popular in the Golden Isles in recent years, particularly with folks 50 years of age and older who still desire an active sporting life.
But the county’s plans to build six dedicated pickleball courts in a 120-foot-by-120-foot plot of Kings Park has raised heated concerns among residents who live near the county park at 602 Mallery St.
Opponents even have a petition against it. As of Monday, the “Save Kings Park” (https://savekingpark.com/) petition in opposition to the courts had gained 1,336 signatures.
“I think that’s encouraging, and it’s only our fourth day,” said Peggy Herman, a resident of nearby Park Avenue who is helping to spearhead the opposition.
Particularly troubling are plans showing the removal of as many as 19 trees to make way for the courts and a drainage system, although none of the park’s “signature live oaks” would be among the felled trees, said public works director Dave Austen.
Public works officials were out Monday looking at ways to reduce the number of trees lost to the pickleball plans, he said.
The pickleball ball is already rolling. The county went out to bid on the pickleball court project in early January, Austin said. The deadline for contractors to submit bids ends Thursday.
Submitted bids will go to an upcoming county finance committee meeting, where committee members would likely make a recommendation for the county commission’s consideration.
There is no timeline set for when the county might consider approving a bid for the courts.
What do the pickleballers have to say to those who oppose the plans?
“They need to get their facts straight,” said Charlie Crawley, a leading organizer in local pickleball circles.
Pickleball is a hybrid sport of sorts, either a condensed version of tennis or an enlarged version of pingpong. In fact, at 44-by-22-feet, a pickleball court fits easily inside a tennis court (36-feet-78-feet at the doubles line).
Players use paddles to swat a hard-plastic ball across a lowered net. It means less running and impact, but it’s still a good workout for older folks with stiff or replaced joints.
The county has six dual pickleball/tennis courts on St. Simons Island, and 12 more on the mainland, said Lisa Gurganus, manager of the county recreation and parks department.
There are 34 public tennis courts countywide, she said.
The county simply paints the stripes for pickleball boundaries inside existing tennis courts. Two of existing pickleball courts are within the two tennis courts at Kings Park.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, eight folks were paired off in doubles pickleball matches on the two courts. A dozen more players watched and waited their turn.
“There were 40 people here at 8 this morning,” pickleballer Marshall Hogue of Brunswick said.
Hogue played tennis and racketball before a hip replacement. He predicts pickleball will some day be in the Olympics.
“It’s a great game,” he said. “It’s like pingpong except you are on the table.”
And on the tennis court. The dual tennis/pickleball courts at public parks countywide have created tension among the followers of each sport with each vying for court time.
The six proposed dedicated pickleball courts are designed to alleviate conflict between the two, Gurganus said. The courts would be built in a space between the existing dual courts and a basketball court.
The original plan called for the removal of 19 trees: 15 tall pines, one sweet gum tree and three oaks, Austin said. None of the oaks that might be removed are more than five years old, Austin said.
County officials visited the site Monday to look at ways to save as many as half of those trees, Austin said. However, many of the pines are aged and feature large precariously hanging limbs, he said.
“We’re looking at trying to do what we can for as little tree loss as possible,” Austin said.
Herman said the county needs to determine if there is a demand for pickleball courts and should consider options such as scheduled playing times.
“The county hasn’t done the research to prove that they’re needed,” she said.
Except for the two dual purpose courts and the basketball court, Kings Park is largely a sedate, passive park of walking paths beneath stately moss-draped oaks. A sign indicates the park was once the site of a native Mocama village.
Kings Park sits directly across the street from Mallery Park, which features youth ballfields and other sports facilities. A sidewalk skirts the edge of the park, leading from condominium and town home complexes to the north.
“For those of us who live in that community, this park really is about a lot of organic interaction, a lot of neighbor-to-neighbor communication going on,” Herman said. “It’s where you walk your dogs, hang around and meet new people. To have another 10-foot chainlink fence (around the pickleball courts) would really limit and negatively impact the experience for so many people who walk that sidewalk.”
Crawley and other pickleballers just want a place to stay active in their later years. The county simply wants to accommodate them, he said.
“We talked to (the county) this morning and they’re not taking down 19 trees,” he said. “If they have to take down one of the smaller oaks, they can plant another one. Pickleball has really grown, and they’re just trying to do the right thing.”