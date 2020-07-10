WOODBINE — Camden County Superior Court officials have come up with a solution to hear the growing backlog of cases postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joy Lynn Turner, clerk of Superior Court in Camden County, said the a new video system provided by BIS Digital will enable the court to handle every case with the exception of a jury trial.
"When I learned BIS Digital offered virtual court technology, I was hopeful it could help us comply with the Superior Court of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit COVID-19 Operating Plan,” Turner said. "Thankfully, it not only addresses some of the challenges posed with social distancing, but it integrates with our existing public address and digital court recording systems.”
The system will enable people, including defendants, to participate in online legal proceedings and enable their lawyers to question witnesses.
“It opens us up to full hearings,” Turner said. “We have the ability to stream proceedings into the jury assembly room.”
Witnesses can be sworn in remotely and be allowed to waive certain rights during an online proceeding, she said.
Luckily, Turner said the courts in Camden County do not have a large backlog of civil cases because judges encouraged resolutions rather than court proceedings since the pandemic.
Turner said her office continues to work with health officials to safely conduct court proceedings.
“We’re under our third declaration of judicial emergency since March 12 and until we know how things will be it’s just day to day,” she said. “My office never closed. We’re doing the best we can under these circumstances."
County administrator Steve Howard said the new technology will benefit the county in other ways beyond the court system.
"This upgrade fits well with the county's strategic plan to become a leading technology hub," according to County Administrator Steve Howard. "Integrating CYNAP into our county systems in addition to the development of Spaceport Camden, a future space research center and commercial rocket launch site, puts us one step closer to positioning our community as a world-class technology leader."