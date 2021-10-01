A restraining order has been requested to stop the Frederica Road relocation project at the north end of St. Simons Island.
The restraining order was filed in Glynn County Superior Court Wednesday by Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore against the Glynn County Commission and Christ Church.
The complaint alleges the project should have been reviewed by the Glynn County Tree Board, as required by county ordinance.
The county tree ordinance requires the project review by the county tree board for final approval along “any privately developed roadway improvement project.”
But there is a problem — the board has not existed for more than four years.
“Tree removal in roadway development plans such as this is governed by strict procedural requirements set forth in the county tree ordinance,” according to the complaint.
County commissioners have violated the tree ordinance, according to the complaint, by “refusing to fulfill their duties and maintain a tree board invested with the authority to review and oversee the impacts of developments just like the Frederica project on the tree population in Glynn County.”
The dismantling of the tree board “allows projects to move forward unfettered by procedural oversight and public review and comment, as is specifically required in the tree ordinance.”
The project involves moving an estimated 1,700 linear feet of Frederica Road to allow for the construction of a large parking lot, according to the complaint.
The church agreed to pay more than $1.3 million for the project, with the county paying $50,000 to construct an intersection at Stevens Road.
According to the complaint, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been notified that the project doesn’t qualify for a permit because of the potential impact to a historic ditch that wasn’t mentioned in the original application. And the permit request with the church and county used was as a means “to avoid compliance with county ordinances governing development of county property.”
On Sept. 15, the church began demolition and construction, including on land currently owned by the county, according to the complaint.
“By and through this motion, plaintiffs are requesting that the court issue an Ex Parte Restraining Order seeking a halt to all demolition, tree removal, and development activities related to this project until a trial can be held on the merits,” according to the complaint.
“Until a tree board has been appointed and given an opportunity to review this project, plaintiffs will be effectively denied any meaningful review of their constitutional due process rights,” according to the lawsuit. “This request is absolutely necessary to halt the development of the project, and the destruction and demolition of a valued and treasured stretch of property home to a dense and mature tree population, until the court can make a determination on the merits of this case.”