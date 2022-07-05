Bill Porter and Tina Mandioli got married July 4 in the sight of God and nearly 100 sweaty people.
They tied the knot at St. Simons Island Park near the start/finish line of annual Sunshine Festival 5-kilometer race and mile fun run.
Porter ran the race and Mandioli worked it.
The couple said they didn’t buy their marriage license until Friday, and didn’t send out any invitations. But they didn’t need to because all their friends in the Golden Isles Track Club were at the race either running it or volunteering.
Mandioli said part of the appeal of the date is that it will be easy to remember their anniversary.
Some planning went into it because they wore shirts identifying themselves as Bride and Groom. She also wore a “bride” wrist band.
It’s probably a good thing all the runners didn’t attend the wedding after Club President Orrie McCrea announced it to the 1,300 runners in the 5K.
“This is the biggest in recent history, at least the past 12 years,’’ McCrea said.
It was also the biggest year for sponsorship with $17,000 taken in, all of which already has been sent out to community causes, McCrea said.
The Porters said they plan to have a reception in October when the weather is better and to take a honeymoon trip then.
After the race and their 9 a.m. wedding they were trying to find a place for brunch.