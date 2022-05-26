It was to have been a one-time thing. Janie and Fred Alexander stood in their driveway on Lanier Boulevard early one morning late last summer and waved at a passing white Suburban.
Inside was their grandson, Jax Tate, a passenger headed to his first day at Glynn Middle School.
“We wanted to wave to Tate on the first day of school,’’ Janie said.
That could have been the end of it, but they had waved at a few more people, and there they were Wednesday morning, the next to last day of classes at Glynn County public schools, waving at every passing vehicle with people waving back and about every third driver honking the horn.
After they had been out there once, people missed them and started asking where they were and it started a morning ritual for the Alexanders.
When people think they’ve put two-and-two together, they sometimes ask the Alexanders’ daughters, “Are your parents the cute little old people who sit out there, drink their coffee and wave?”
Well, yes they are, but not every day.
When they’re missing, people ask their children, “Where are your parents? They weren’t out there.”
Sometimes there are conflicts such as a grandchild’s awards day at school. Janie had something she couldn’t miss early Tuesday so Fred waved alone.
One figures they serve as sort of adopted Mema and Pepa, as their 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren call them, to some kids in those passing vehicles.
They’ve started putting up signs explaining their absences. They had an event Thursday so they quit early and took down the big poster that said, “Have a Happy Summer.”
Janie was alone briefly Thursday with an old transistor radio on the right arm of her chair and her cell phone on the left. Once Fred got his shoes on, he came out and waved with her, and they can’t seem to wave without smiling. Since Fred, now 82, gave up golf he no longer has to worry about early tee times.
On Tuesday, their grandson Peyton Parker and his girlfriend came by and waved.
Thursday is the last day of school so the Alexanders can rest their arms a couple of months until school starts back in August.