A Glynn County man and woman are facing felony charges after brandishing a gun and standing in front of a school bus carrying roughly 20 elementary aged children, the Glynn County Schools Police chief said Tuesday.

Samantha Lynn Connelly, 23, was allegedly angry over an ongoing complaint with the school bus driver about where the bus stopped to pick up her child, said schools police chief Rod Ellis. Connelly wanted the bus to stop in front of her house to pick up her child instead of down the road at the community bus stop in the area of Canal Road and Glass Circle, he said.

