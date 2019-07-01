A Miami couple discovered traveling 90 mph up I-95 nearly two years ago in McIntosh County, with around four-fifths of a pound of heroin, received their sentences Friday afternoon in federal court in Brunswick.
Zanaba Manet and her husband, Jonathan Lamar Manet, were both scheduled to go on trial in March. However, several days beforehand she entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution that led to Jonathan Manet also pleading out. Both pleaded guilty March 8 to lesser-included offenses of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
Zanaba Manet was in a position to receive a significantly reduced sentence, seeing as how she agreed to a plea deal and that her actions directly led to there not needing to be a trial. When she was out on pretrial release, though, she traveled to California without receiving permission of her probation officer.
At the subsequent bond hearing, Manet lied to the court.
“Manet offered various excuses for her violation of the travel restriction,” according to a filing Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The magistrate judge found that none of the excuses were persuasive or credible…. In particular, the court found that testimony concerning a text message purportedly sent to her probation officer in the Southern District of Florida ‘raised serious concerns about its authenticity and whether the message had actually been sent.’ …
“Further, the Court found that a cellphone Manet brought into court in an attempt to prove she sent a text message to her probation officer, ‘clearly belonged not to Manet but instead to a family member in the gallery.’ … In her motion for credit for acceptance of responsibility, Manet admits she lied to the court during the bond violation hearing.”
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said in effect that both violating conditions of bond and lying to the court were transgressions that couldn’t be written off. As such, Manet received a sentence of four years and three months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
Jonathan Manet had a lengthy prior history of run-ins with law enforcement, which increased his sentencing range.
Wood sentenced him to five years and four months in federal prison.