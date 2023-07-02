A Glynn County couple is facing battery charges following a domestic dispute on Friday that resulted in the husband being treated for a gunshot wound and both people being treated for injuries, the Glynn County Police Department said Sunday.
Glynn County Police officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. Friday to a location on Stafford Avenue in the Beverly Shores neighborhood to a report of a shooting, a release from the police department said. The victim, Marquise Timms, 31, was taken via a private vehicle to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where he was treated and transported to another facility for additional treatment, the release said.
Timms and his wife, Laquisha Timms, 30, were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation and eventually a shooting, the release said.
Detectives arrested Laquisha Timms, who also received treatment for nonlife- threatening injuries on Friday following the dispute, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery under the state’s family violence act, the release said.
Marquise Timms, who was still being treated for his wounds on Sunday, was also charged with battery under the state’s family violence act, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.