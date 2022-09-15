A St. Simons Island resident flagged down a passing Glynn County cop Tuesday morning to report a suspicious character in the neighborhood.
In doing so, the resident’s concerns immediately went straight to the county’s top cop.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste investigated further, finding a man sleeping on the front porch of a home on Hillcrest Court at around 7:51 a.m. The resulting encounter led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Brunswick man for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a county police report.
Battiste was on the island and in uniform when the resident stopped him for assistance.
He received backup from Glynn County patrol officer Dustin Pittman during the call in the Oak Forest neighborhood, located off of Demere Road.
“I was stopped by a concerned citizen in the neighborhood,” Battiste told The News. “So, I responded and had outstanding assistance from young officer Dustin Pittman to work the response with me.”
During questioning from Battiste, the man allegedly said someone had dropped him off in the area and that he needed a ride, the police report said. Battiste questioned the man. A check for weapons came up empty. The police chief's vehicle does not have the technology to run background checks.
"Even though something seemed out of place, I had no legal reason to detain him any longer," Battiste said.
Then officer Pittman arrived on the scene in his patrol car. He ran a background check. It revealed an active arrest warrant for the man. Battiste said further investigation by Pittman led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia.
"Dustin Pittman did an outstanding job," Battiste said. "He really does a lot of good work for a lot of people on the island."
Meanwhile, Battiste did some investigating of his own, following his initial suspicions about the suspect. Battiste said he found more than 12 grams of meth in a plastic baggie in the bottom of cigarette pack.
“I discovered the actual package of crystal meth hidden in a cigarette box,” Battiste said.
Chris Mitchell Davis remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well the outstanding arrest warrant from another law enforcement agency.
Just another day on the beat for the county’s top cop.
