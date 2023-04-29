On a scale of 1 to 10, Glynn County is a 2/2X — for its public protection classification fire rating.
The good news is the lower the rating, the better the fire protection.
On a scale of 1 to 10, Glynn County is a 2/2X — for its public protection classification fire rating.
The good news is the lower the rating, the better the fire protection.
Verisk/Insurance Services Office (ISO) lowered the county’s rating, formerly 3/3X, after a recent review. This rating puts Glynn County in the top 5% of all rated communities.
The lower rating often leads to lower fire insurance for property owners.
Through the public protection classification program, ISO evaluates municipal fire protection efforts and capabilities in municipalities across the nation. The rating system assesses a community’s fire suppression services, emergency communications service and water supply.
The split classification is not unusual. The first number refers to properties within 5 road miles of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a credible water supply. The second number applies to properties within five road miles of a fire station but beyond 1,000 feet from a credible water supply.
The program plays a key role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. Most insurance companies use public protection classification information as part of their decision-making process when determining prices for personal or commercial property insurance.
The lower rating could lead to lower insurance costs for residents and businesses.
“I am very proud of the work done that has made it possible for the county’s ISO rating to be lowered,” said Wayne Neal, chairman of the Glynn County Commission. “The county’s investment in fire prevention and protection efforts has made it possible to have this lower ISO rating and it will help us attract new businesses to the county in the future.”
Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said the new rating was a team effort.
“This rating is a direct reflection of the commitment to continued improvement by Glynn County Fire Rescue, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, (Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center), and the Brunswick- Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission,”DiCristofalo said.
The new rating will be effective Aug. 1.
