Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste is now on the job.
Wednesday marked Battiste’s first day as head of the Glynn County Police Department, becoming the fourth man to serve as chief since February 2020.
With more than 20 years experience in the FBI, followed by law enforcement stints in New Orleans, Battiste emerged in June as the Glynn County Commission’s top choice among more than 35 candidates following a months-long search earlier this year.
The commission officially hired him June 18, several days after Battiste met with more than 50 county residents during a public question-and-answer session at the Brunswick-Glynn Library.
Battiste will earn $128,000 annually. He is the county’s first full-time Black police chief.
Veteran county police officer Rickey Evans, who had served as the department’s interim police chief for most of this year, is now second in command.
Battiste’s career wth the FBI spanned 22 years before he retired in 2017. In that time, his roles with the FBI included stints as a special agent in the agency’s Washington field office, its Quantico, Va., training facility and in counterterrorism assignments domestically and abroad.
Afterward, Battiste served as campus police chief for a year at his alma mater, the private Xavier University in Louisiana in New Orleans. Most recently, he was a deputy constable with the city’s Orleans Parish Constable’s Office.
Battiste assumes command of a department in transition following the tumultuous ouster of former police chief John Powell. Powell was indicted in February 2020 on malfeasance charges, which stemmed from an alleged coverup of a scandal centered on an undercover narcotics officer’s affair with an informant.
Powell was fired later in 2020. He has pled innocent to violation of oath of office, perjury and influencing a witness.
Former county Emergency Management Agency director Jay Wiggins was named interim police chief immediately following Powell’s indictment. Wiggins was promoted to the position of full-time chief in September. However, he retired in January.
Evans, who had served as Wiggins’ second in command, was named interim chief and served in that capacity until Tuesday.
Battiste could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
During the June 14 public forum, Battiste told the audience he was confident of his ability to lead the police department in the right direction.
“Let me show you that I can bring the enhancements necessary to create a model department for the state and for the country,” Battiste said. “I promise you I will bring my best game every day.”