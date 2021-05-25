Glynn County commissioners continued a series of executive sessions that began Friday with a meeting that lasted more than six and a half hours.
The sessions, closed to the media and to the public, are being held to discuss a personnel matter. Commissioners are not required to be specific to be in accordance with state law.
Discussions resumed Monday in a closed session that lasted almost three hours.
Another executive session is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. today to discuss the same matter.
County Commissioner Cap Fendig said the reason today’s meeting has a time limit is because some of the commissioners have a 4:15 p.m. finance committee meeting.
Fendig said the topic under discussion will not be resolved after today’s meeting. There will be more executive sessions scheduled, some probably as soon as next week.
Commissioners are not required to disclose what they are discussing until they are ready to return to open session, where the chair may note appropriate actions taken in the closed session.
These actions are also included in the open session minutes. Motions not appropriate to be reported in open session will be recorded in the executive session minutes and no report will be made in open session.
The county has two major vacancies it must fill at this time: county manager and county police chief. It is unknown whether one, both or neither is the topic of discussion in the executive sessions.