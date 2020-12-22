The graves of Glynn County’s first military veterans were marked with Christmas wreaths on a rainy Sunday afternoon during a brief ceremony at Christ Church Frederica.
Four members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution placed the evergreen wreaths, read brief histories of the five patriots and played “Taps.” The five wreaths were among the more than 150 Wreaths Across America decorations placed at the graves of veterans in Oak Grove Cemetery and other cemeteries, as well as commemorative wreaths at Veterans Memorial Park.
Bill Ramsaur, a long-time member and organizer of patriotic events, noted that two of the five have markers but aren’t buried beneath them.
The first was that of Cyrus Dart where Bennie Williams, commander of Post 9 of the American Legion and also a member of the Marshes of Glynn SAR, let his great-granddaughter, Brylee Felder, place the wreath.
After laying the wreath, Brylee stood with her hand over her heart as SAR member Steve Ford read Dart’s history. Dart was born in Connecticut where he enlisted at 18 in the Connecticut Continental Line. After the war, he moved to Glynn County where he practiced medicine and was the quarantine officer at the port.
He drowned at 53 when he and his son, Urbanus, were in a rowboat that capsized in Gould’s Inlet. His body was never recovered, and his marker stands with the graves of his wife and parents.
Brylee’s younger brother Isaiah placed a wreath at the grave of Samuel Wright, a major in the Georgia Militia.
Continental Army Maj. Raymond Demere II has a marker near that of his cousin, loyalist Raymond Demere Jr., but his grave is likely beneath the runway at McKinnon St. Simons Airport, Ramsaur said. He was buried there on what was once a plantation but there is some doubt his remains were moved when the Navy took the land for a World War II airfield.
The two others buried at Christ Church are William Page, who served under Francis Marion and Revolutionary War physician Robert Grant.
With the fifth wreath placed, the small party saluted or stood with their hands over their hearts as Otis “Skip” Putnam played “Taps” as rain fell from the trees.