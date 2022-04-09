Glynn County is in the process of rewriting its zoning ordinances, a process that began in January 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the process.
Pamela Thompson, the county’s community development director, said there are many technical definitions in the latest version of the 180-page draft ordinance, as well as different enhanced guidelines on St. Simons Island.
There is also a recommendation to establish an historic preservation commission.
There is still plenty of time for public input and feedback.
Thompson said a public meeting will be held with the goal of approving the new ordinance by the end of the year.
The proposed changes include technical edits to simplify language to avoid legalese, improved organization of all sections and regulations, and an easy-to-read master table of allowed and prohibited uses.
Graphics have been added to illustrate key definitions and concepts, duplicate material has been removed, and time limits have been proposed for planning commission deferrals.
Other technical edits include clarified or new definitions, clarifications on setbacks, administrative variances and accessory structure allowances.
Policy edits address everything from building height and buffers to signs and stormwater management.
A list of the commercial, industrial and mobile home zoning districts will be combined, but it may not happen until after the zoning update is completed.
Another proposal is to dissolve the Board of Appeals and give the power to the planning commissions, which would hear all sign variances.
An added threshold for new developments would be a traffic study as part of the site plan application, as well as a stormwater concept plan.
A recommended revision to the building code would require new construction to be designed for winds 10 mph stronger than in the International Building Code to help protect structures from storm damage.
Light pollution standards will be strengthened near the beach during turtle nesting season with maximum light levels established at the property line.