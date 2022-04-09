Glynn County is in the process of rewriting its zoning ordinances, a process that began in January 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the process.

Pamela Thompson, the county’s community development director, said there are many technical definitions in the latest version of the 180-page draft ordinance, as well as different enhanced guidelines on St. Simons Island.

There is also a recommendation to establish an historic preservation commission.

There is still plenty of time for public input and feedback.

Thompson said a public meeting will be held with the goal of approving the new ordinance by the end of the year.

The proposed changes include technical edits to simplify language to avoid legalese, improved organization of all sections and regulations, and an easy-to-read master table of allowed and prohibited uses.

Graphics have been added to illustrate key definitions and concepts, duplicate material has been removed, and time limits have been proposed for planning commission deferrals.

Other technical edits include clarified or new definitions, clarifications on setbacks, administrative variances and accessory structure allowances.

Policy edits address everything from building height and buffers to signs and stormwater management.

A list of the commercial, industrial and mobile home zoning districts will be combined, but it may not happen until after the zoning update is completed.

Another proposal is to dissolve the Board of Appeals and give the power to the planning commissions, which would hear all sign variances.

An added threshold for new developments would be a traffic study as part of the site plan application, as well as a stormwater concept plan.

A recommended revision to the building code would require new construction to be designed for winds 10 mph stronger than in the International Building Code to help protect structures from storm damage.

Light pollution standards will be strengthened near the beach during turtle nesting season with maximum light levels established at the property line.

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.