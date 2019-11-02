Members of the public interested in giving their input on a draft report on deficiencies in the county’s zoning ordinance can do so at a public hearing on Monday.
The report can be found at glynncounty.org/zoningupdate by clicking the “diagnostic report” link.
It poses policy questions for the general public and technical questions for Glynn County commissioners and county staff members.
Consultants with planning and architecture firm TSW plan to use feedback from citizens and county officials to guide their efforts overhaul the county’s zoning ordinance, which many county officials have said is over-complicated and difficult to comprehend for average citizens.
The Glynn County Commission set aside $200,000 in this fiscal year’s budget to pay for the overhaul and contracted with TSW late last year.
The report is one of the early steps in the process, which is expected to continue into next year and include more opportunities for public engagement.
Employees of Glynn County’s Community Development Department, consultants and members of the county’s Mainland and Islands planning commissions will be on hand Monday to take notes and answer questions, a notice from the county states.
“Questions asked during the public comment session will be noted and addressed by staff, consultants and planning commissioners following the public comment period,” according to the notice.
According to the notice, each person in attendance will be allowed to speak once and for five minutes only.
“Overall time for comments is not limited, and the meeting may run past 8:30 p.m. in order to allow all interested members of the public to provide comment,” the notice states.
The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick.