Glynn County commissioners held a retreat in mid-January to discuss issues such as salary, human resources policy, traffic congestion and a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum they planned for later in the year.
Town hall meetings were held in every district to explain projects they planned to place on the SPLOST referendum and to seek input for other projects and improvements that could be funded by the tax. The referendum passed in the November general election.
An estimated $1.08 million was spent for security and other preparation for the federal trial of three men convicted in superior court of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man whose shooting death captured national attention.
An announcement was made that the Port of Brunswick will undergo a $150 million expansion at its auto port and break bulk terminal for forest products.
After more than a year without a full-time county manager, William “Bill” Fallon was hired for the job. Since 2016, Fallon managed all day-to-day operations at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick. Interim County Manager Mike Stewart helped lead the search for a new county manager.
The county began the process of rewriting its zoning ordinances. Work began in January 2019 but was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations were so controversial that a committee appointed to review the draft ordinance said there were too many problems with the document. County staff is currently creating a new draft ordinance for consideration.
County and Brunswick officials began negotiations for dividing Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the next decade. Both sides agreed the county will get 73% and the city 27% of the revenue.
After months of rumors and speculation, the announcement came in early August that a Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to the Golden Isles at the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42.
David O’Quinn announced his resignation as Glynn County Commission chairman, citing a work schedule that requires him to be out of town too often to be effective. Wayne Neal was named chairman to fill the position until Dec. 31.
Republicans swept Glynn County Commission and school board races in the November general elections, setting records for early voting turnout.
Strong interest in state elections continued, with records set during the one week of early voting for the runoff election between incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the eventual winner, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
The Port of Brunswick is getting more than $16 million in federal funding to help support the harbor expansion project. The expansion is funded through the Water Resources Development Act, which is part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved in December.