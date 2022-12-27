Glynn County commissioners held a retreat in mid-January to discuss issues such as salary, human resources policy, traffic congestion and a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum they planned for later in the year.

Town hall meetings were held in every district to explain projects they planned to place on the SPLOST referendum and to seek input for other projects and improvements that could be funded by the tax. The referendum passed in the November general election.

