Five of the seven Glynn County Commission members gathered Tuesday to discuss projects to pay for with revenue from a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020.
At the top of the list was a major courthouse expansion project.
The special-purpose, local-option sales tax is a one percent sales tax proposed by local government agencies and approved or denied by voters at the ballot box. SPLOST 2020 will be on the ballot in the May 2020 primary election.
Glynn County must give the city of Brunswick some of the proceeds, while the Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will receive some funds by agreement with the county.
A one percent sales tax can bring in around $20-22 million annually, according to Glynn County Manager Alan Ours. SPLOST can run from one to six years, depending on the types of projects and the needs of the participating government agencies.
Currently, most county commissioners favor a five-year SPLOST, which would bring in around $100-110 million.
Under normal circumstances, the city of Brunswick would get 19.3 percent of the total, while the JWSC would receive $15 million and the JIA $2.75 million.
A proposed expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse on H Street in downtown Brunswick would mean less money for both the city and county, however.
If the commission decides to go ahead with the project, it would be put on the SPLOST list as a level-one project, meaning it would be paid for “off the top.” Rather than splitting $100-110 million, the city and county would split whatever revenue remained after the courthouse expansion was complete.
For argument’s sake, the commission on Tuesday used $25 million as a placeholder for the courthouse expansion project.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning said the county is waiting on a better estimate from the Heery architecture firm out of Atlanta, which should arrive by the end of the month.
A committee assembled to investigate the extent of a space shortage in the courthouse unanimously recommended the commission move ahead with a 40,000 square foot expansion to the 108,000 square foot courthouse.
Along with the expansion, the committee put heavy emphasis on major security flaws in the main courthouse and court facilities in other buildings.
Ralph Basham, chairman of the committee, told commissioners that the committee had been “quite shocked,” at both the lack of space and security in county court facilities and that the courthouse itself was in “an unacceptable situation.”
The committee offered a concept drawing, but it was a far cry from full-fledged blueprints.
At a work session last week, most commissioners agreed something needs to be done, whether all at once or in phases.
Commissioner David O’Quinn, however, said Tuesday that the county should consider tackling the courthouse at a slower pace.
Instead of trying to pay for the entire project in one go, he suggested putting together a three-year SPLOST to raise money to pay an architect to draw up plans for the courthouse expansion.
“I wouldn’t go out and build a building with this concept, it’s a very complex project,” O’Quinn said.
Any SPLOST proceeds remaining after hiring an architect could go towards short-term security fixes, he said, as security is the more pressing need.
“That should be driving this more than anything,” O’Quinn said.
After that’s done, the county could ask the voters to approve a longer penny tax to cover the cost of construction, he said.
Multiple commissioners, Bill Brunson in particular, wanted to see more swift action.
“Even a metal building next to the courthouse would be better than the situation there now,” Brunson said, referring to Glynn County Juvenile Court facilities on Gloucester Street. “... I was being facetious, but it’s bad.”
Commissioner Peter Murphy said he didn’t see the point it dragging it out. The prospect isn’t going to become any more attractive and construction costs aren’t going to get any cheaper, he said.
“Where do we get off not meeting the needs of the judges and the judicial system?” Murphy said.
He didn’t argue that it was an important matter, but O’Quinn said he feared the courthouse project might drag the SPLOST down and prevent it from passing.
If that turns out to be the case, Brunson said the county may have to issue a bond to pay for the expansion.
If the situation is so dire, Commissioner Wayne Neal asked why they were waiting on an estimate from Heery at all. He suggested paying an architect right away to put together blueprints for the project so the commission would know exactly what it needs to do.
“If it’s inevitable that we’re going to move forward, let’s move forward,” Neal said.
The commission reached no final decision, instead moving on to the rest of the list.
Using the $25 million courthouse estimate and subtracting the city, JWSC and JIA cuts of the proposed SPLOST, Ours estimated that county had around $42 million to use on its projects.
The county’s “wishlist” started at $80 million, Murphy noted, meaning they had to cut more than $38 million from the list.
All projects were divided into three categories: high, medium and low priority. Cutting out the low- and medium-priority projects, the list dropped to around $57 million.
“What we remove we can add back next meeting,” Browning said.
Cutting out two projects to replace Glynn County Fire Department stations No. 1 and No. 5 — listed as high-priority and valued at $7 million and $7.3 million, respectively — put them close to $42 million, Murphy said.
Fire Chief R.K. Jordan, however, asked that commissioners visit each station. Living conditions are terrible, he said, and both have major issues that can only be addressed by moving the station in the case of No. 1 and rebuilding it in the case of No. 5.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said he would work with Jordan to see if any of their issues could be fixed with renovations instead of reconstruction.
Ultimately, Browning said the commission would wait on an estimate from Heery and discuss the project list further at its next work session on Nov. 19, unless the Brunswick City Commission wished to hold a joint meeting earlier.