After weeks of discussing the project list and other particulars of the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021, Glynn County commissioners wasted little time voting to call a referendum on the tax Tuesday.
Voters will be asked to approve a new SPLOST in a countywide referendum. Commissioners propose the 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million for infrastructure and capital projects.
District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig opened the meeting by addressing some concerns and critiques against SPLOST 2021.
To anyone who feels the commission has rushed the planning process, Fendig said it is the continuation of months of work done on a proposed SPLOST 2020. That initiative was abandoned early last year over concern on the potential impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy.
“Not much has changed on this list. That SPLOST 2020 would have probably gone forward except for COVID the issues of the courthouse (expansion),” Fendig said.
SPLOST 2020 was proposed as a five-year, 1 percent sales tax that would bring in $110 million. The project list included a $23 million courthouse expansion as a Tier 1 project, one that would have to be completed before any other project on the list could begin.
The project list for the latest sales tax proposal includes $2 million to be used on planning, designing and laying the groundwork for an eventual courthouse expansion; $6 million for a roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads and downstream road upgrades; $5 million to improve the intersection of Canal Road and Glynco Parkway; and $2.5 million for the first phase of an overhaul to the old Coast Guard station beach parking area on St. Simons Island.
Overhauling the Coast Guard beach access is estimated to cost $4.9 million. Private funds are expected to cover at least $900,000 of that amount.
Fendig also noted the list includes allotments to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission in the amount of $15 million, as well as $2.5 million for the Jekyll Island Authority.
“This is not a hastily put together list at all,” Fendig said. “It’s well thought out. The numbers are pretty accurate.”
The commission plans to break from the last crop of commissioners by following recommendations from the SPLOST 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee, which recommended greater transparency on expenditures. It also recommended it take the burden off the shoulders of county employees by hiring a third-party project manager to handle sales tax-funded affairs.
At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn said he believed the proposed list of projects is split fairly between the mainland county and St. Simons Island. One also has to consider $13.2 million in SPLOST funds for the city of Brunswick, which would directly benefit many mainland residents.
“I think we’ve done as good a job as possible to make sure everything is equitable,” O’Quinn said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the list of projects and call a referendum on March 16.
The Glynn County Board of Elections will hold a special called meeting at 3 p.m. today on the second floor of Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., to discuss calling the election and placing the referendum on the ballot.
The commission also voted unanimously to sign a joint resolution with the city declaring the proposed Oglethorpe conference center, a project that was supposed to be funded by SPLOST IV and V, infeasible. City commissioners voted to sign the resolution last week.
According to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, “to be infeasible, a project must, in the judgment of the governing authority, have become impractical, unserviceable, unrealistic or otherwise not in the best interest of the county or the municipality.”
Voters must ratify the infeasibility declaration and reallocation of the $2.5 million that remains from the conference center budget.
Both will be on the March ballot with the SPLOST 2021 referendum.
The city and county propose to use the unspent funds to offset and lower property taxes.
The city and county propose to use the unspent funds to offset and lower property taxes.
Final SPLOST 2021 proposal — $68.5 million
Glynn County
$37.8 million
• Frederica Road/Sea Island Road roundabout, $6 million
• Canal Road/Glynco Parkway — Phase 2, $5 million
• Somersby Pointe drainage improvements, $1.3 million
• Perry Lane Road box culvert, $1.5 million
• St. Simons Village — Phase 2 drainage project, $1 million
• Brunswick Airport Fire Station #5 replacement, $3.5 million
• Blythe Island Regional Park improvements, $1.5 million
• Coast Guard Beach Park Master Plan — Phase 1, $2.5 million
• North Glynn Recreation Complex improvements, $1 million
• Selden Park improvements, $750,000
• Glynn County Courthouse space assessment and construction design, $2 million
• St. Simons Island gateway design, $750,000
• Glynco Parkway design, $2 million
• North Harrington Road sidewalk, $450,000
• North Glynn Industrial Park infrastructure, $2.5 million
• McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport safety and Improvements, $800,000
• Brunswick Golden Isles Airport compass calibration pad, $300,000
• Road repaving (partially funded by GDOT grants), $3 million
• Old Cypress Mill Road sidewalk, $515,800
• Fourth Street sidewalk, $300,000
• I-95 gateway signage, $800,000
• Wayfinding signage, $300,000
City of Brunswick
$13.2 million
• Mill and pave various streets, $3.5 million
• Sidewalk replacement and upgrade, $300,000
• Storm Drainage Improvements, $4.25 million
• Norwich Street Redevelopment Downtown, $140,000
• Parking/Infrastructure, $300,000
• City Building Improvements, $300,000
• Trails and Boardwalks, $450,000
• Public Works capital vehicles and equipment, $600,000
• Replacement of BPD vehicles, $350,000
• Replacement of fire ladder truck, $1.1 million
• Ritz Theater renovation, $300,000
• Mary Ross Waterfront Park development, $200,000
• R. Lawrence youth center, $750,000
• R. Harris Senior Center improvements, $150,000
• Other Park improvements, $250,000
• Integrated Software, $250,000
JWSC
$15 million
• Cured-in-place sewer pipe project, $1.75 million
• Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation, $3.25 million
• Transite water line replacement, $1.5 million
• Arco area service expansion, $3.5 million
• Community Road road service expansion, $2.5 million
• I-95 Exit 42 water tower, $2.5 million
Jekyll Island Authority — $2.5 million
• Clam Creek Pier access and safety improvements, $1 million
• Bike path paving, $1.5 million