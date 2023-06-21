An explanation of the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan was presented at Tuesday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.

Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained the history of the master plan approved in 2018 and its funding through the county’s bed tax.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.