An explanation of the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan was presented at Tuesday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained the history of the master plan approved in 2018 and its funding through the county’s bed tax.
The plan will look at all components, including stormwater, flooding, tree canopy and drainage issues.
“The plan was developed with the public in mind,” he said.
Parking continues to be a concern. McQuade said residents want restrictions on parking on right of ways.
Other plans include reducing the number of signs by consolidating information.
There has been a lot of discussion about the restrooms because the existing ones are outdated and too small. The solution is to build new restrooms that are large enough to close portions for cleaning during the daytime, he said.
Plans include more parking spaces, designated parking for boat trailers, golf carts and bicycles, a shuttle system to help provide overflow parking and storage spaces for 42 sailboats and for 25 sailboard/sails.
Two traffic circles and two public beach access points to improve traffic flow on busy days and accommodate safe access also are in the plans.
Benefits will include vastly improved stormwater management to protect surrounding neighborhoods with the capacity to manage a 50-year storm.
There will be a centrally located lifeguard and police contact station, a roundabout for emergency vehicles, wider pedestrian and bike path, larger restrooms, pavilions and multi-use buildings, and rinse stations and changing rooms.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses all of St. Simons Island, said the park needs upgrades, especially the bathrooms. He said people want bathrooms that are accessible and clean.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said it could cost as much as $100,000 to demolish the old bathrooms.
“We just want to do the absolute best with taxpayer dollars,” he said.
McQuade said using bed tax dollars for the renovations is “a win-win” for everybody.
He said there is a “disconnect” with the visitor experience, considering the price they pay to spend a night on the island.
“Visitors do pay a lot,” he said.
A presentation of plans for a Juvenile Service Center also were unveiled at the meeting. The building may be a single story or two-story building 16,000 to 18,000 square feet in size. The maximum cost is estimated at $12 million.
If approved at Thursday’s meeting, the juvenile center project will move to the design phase. Drawings will be available during the first quarter of 2024.
Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman asked commissioners to consider a request to stop annual inspections of mobile homes to ensure the decals are current. Chapman said his office knows which decals are current and it will save the county an estimated $110,000 a year.
Chapman also asked commissioners to consider selling 15 tax deeds in an attempt to get them back on the tax rolls. He said there are currently 324 properties whose deeds are held by the county.