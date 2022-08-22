Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig revealed the first draft of a roundabout planned for the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica road at a town hall meeting last week.
It’s been slow going, Fendig told The News on Friday, because of how reliant the design is on relocating trees, water and sewer piping, and electrical power line surveys. The traffic circle’s positioning was heavily influenced by power lines, which Georgia Power estimated at $3 million to $5 million to move, Fendig said.
The draft does not show a planned extension of lanes from the roundabout west on Sea Island Road and south on Frederica Road, he explained, as the design is not fully complete.
“It’ll be the largest public works project on St. Simons in many, many years,” Fendig said.
In June, the county commission approved a $6 million budget for the project. Early design estimates were $2.8 million, but the commission gave it a high ceiling to account for complications and rising costs, he said.
Due to its scope and remaining design work, Fendig could not say exactly when the project would begin.
“Just like we did at Kings Way and Frederica, we’ll do as much as possible at night. And the day work, we’ll do the same thing. We’ll do work that minimizes traffic interruption,” Fendig said.
He also addressed the subject of Twitty Park, the subject of the lawsuit that was resolved in 2019.
Glynn County traded the property to the Sea Island Co. in 1982, but a court decision three years ago reversed the trade. The property’s former owner, businessman T.L. Cain, left the property to the county in 1924. In the deed he stated that the land must be used as a park and public access to Sea Island, otherwise, ownership would revert to his heirs.
“There’s been a lot of comments about Twitty Park, and it’s a wonderful park,” Fendig said. “People have to understand that Glynn County owns that park on behalf of its citizens. Consistent feedback legally from counsel is the county has the right to make road improvements and utility usage.
“Once it’s done it will be the delight of St. Simons, especially for everyone who lives north of that intersection.”