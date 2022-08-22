Roundabout First Concept
Shown is a first draft of plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island.

 Provided art

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig revealed the first draft of a roundabout planned for the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica road at a town hall meeting last week.

It’s been slow going, Fendig told The News on Friday, because of how reliant the design is on relocating trees, water and sewer piping, and electrical power line surveys. The traffic circle’s positioning was heavily influenced by power lines, which Georgia Power estimated at $3 million to $5 million to move, Fendig said.

